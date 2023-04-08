Lucknow: Krunal Pandya was the star player in Lucknow Super Giants’ five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Friday. Krunal scored 34 off 23 balls as LSG chased down the target of 122 in 16 overs but it was his bowling that set the tone for the match. Emerging as the pick of the bowlers, Krunal ruined SRH’s start to the match with three wickets for 18 in his four overs.

The left-arm spinner who is not known as a big turner of the ball dismissed SRH skipper Aiden Markram with a beautiful delivery that turned and hit the off stump.

Krunal Pandya on song here! Picks up two key wickets in as many deliveries. Anmolpreet Singh and Aiden Markram depart. Live – https://t.co/7Mh0bHCrTi #TATAIPL #LSGvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/33W5Uf4Gpv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2023

After the game, Krunal revealed that taking time off to work on his bowling has not only improved his skills but has also put him in a “good head space”.

“This year I’m in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall in places. I’m very process-driven, don’t think about results,” he said at the post match presentation. “I took a break from cricket for a few months because I was just playing the white-ball formats, so wanted some time off to work on my bowling.”

“What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last 3-4 months — getting taller and getting the ball to turn away, it is all coming out really well.”

Reacting to Markram’s wickets, Krunal said: “People say I don’t turn the ball, so that answers it I guess (Markram wicket). I’m trying to recollect how I played in the first 4-5 years in IPL where I was batting at four for MI. Trying to find that rhythm and consistency. Having the clarity helps.”

No brainer to bring in spinner early

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said it was a “no brainer” to bring in spin early after seeing the conditions.

Rahul introduced spin early in the game as his slow bowlers, led by Krunal, wrecked havoc.

“We’ve been here for a couple of weeks now and knew what we were getting into (nature of the pitch),” Rahul said. “Even when Jaydev (Unadkat) bowled a few cutters, it was gripping. So it was a no-brainer to bowl spin early. I knew KP’s (Krunal) better in the powerplay.”

Rahul said his side’s batters have adapted well to the conditions at the Ekana Stadium.

“First instinct when I saw both pitches was that we’ll need to bat smartly here. We’ve adapted well as a batting unit.”

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who grabbed two wickets and took a marvellous catch, said he bowled slower to limit the runs.

“I am feeling good. I have done a lot of hard work on my bowling and fielding. I was just trying to vary my pace, and bowl slower. I know if I bowl faster it is easy to score for the batters. I try to vary my bowling. I try to do everything efficiently.

Talking about the red soil, he said it aided the spinners.

“I think the red soil has more bounce and less spin. I can’t say much about the black soil. It is keeping low but not turning much.”

SRH skipper Aiden Makram felt his side were a good 30-40 runs short as they were unable to stitch substantial partnerships.

“Not enough runs, tried to get to 150-160 but lost too many wickets and didn’t get any momentum going. We realised it wasn’t going to be a great wicket to bat in terms of history, but we were happy to fight. They bowled brilliantly according to the conditions.”

With PTI inputs

