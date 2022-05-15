LSG vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial match as far as the qualification scenarios are concerned. This crucial fixture of Indian Premier League 2022 will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Lucknow were walloped by Gujarat Titans in their last game and although they have plenty of breathing space, they would not want to lose momentum in this phase of the tournament. A win should confirm their spot in the playoffs and would also give them an opportunity to end in the top 2 teams.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are on 14 points and a win here should almost confirm the spot in the playoffs. However, a loss here could complicate things for them as there are only 2 matches left. This is the phase that they need to worry about slipping up and they come into this match after suffering a big defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the last match.

Their bowling copped a heavy beating by Delhi and would need to do far better against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants batting.

In the match, the onus will be on the top-order of both sides as KL Rahul and Jos Buttler’s forms have been imperative for their respective sides.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie vd Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

