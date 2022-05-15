LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 preview: Lucknow aim to set record straight after last match slip up

After heavy defeats in their respective last games, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will face off to regain winning momentum in a crucial game for the top two spots in IPL 2022 match 63 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Despite losing by 62 runs to table-toppers Gujarat Titans earlier this week, LSG currently sit in second place with 16 points from 12 games while rivals RR are a spot below with 14 points in as many games after losing to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets recently.

In fact, RR's defeat was their third in four games as they appeared to lose steam at the fag end of the league stage. However, they know how to beat the Lucknow outfit as their first and only encounter saw Royals prevail over Super Giants by three runs.

LSG, on the other hand, will hope that their last defeat was just a blip as they were on a four-match winning streak prior to that and have an in-form bowling attack to trouble the RR top-order.

Star Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal: With the pitches getting slower by the day, RR bowling attack will hinge on Yuzvenra Chahal to be the match-winner he has always been throughout his career. In fact, the 31-year-old wrist-spinner will be feeling at home as his match-winning spell of 5/40, which included a hat-trick, came against Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue.

Jos Buttler: However, as far as scoring with the bat is concerned, RR will hope for Buttler's return to his heavy-scoring form when it matters the most. Despite no big score in the last three games, it will be harsh to judge the English opener out of form as he did get off to a good start in two of the last three games (scoring 22, 30 and 7 respectively) after his half-century against Mumbai Indians. In fact, it is hard to ignore that Buttler has been the top batter of the season with an aggregate of 625 runs scored at an average of 58.62 while striking close to 150.

KL Rahul: LSG skipper KL Rahul is second behind Buttler in the top run-scorers of the season with 459 runs and will be aiming for some consistency as well after scoring just eight runs in the last two innings — including a duck. Some pressure is also off his shoulder with Quinton de Kock finding form off late with a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders recently.

Uncapped watch

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan has been among the finds of the season as he gave further impetus to LSG's already-strong bowling line-up. Picking up 10 wickets in his last five games, including best bowling figure of 4/16 vs CSK, Mohsin has grown with every outing as his economy rate dropped with every match he played. Relieving senior bowlers Avesh Khan (16 wickets) and Jason Holder (13 wickets) the pressure of taking wickets.

Quote Corner

"As a team, we are happy about our achievement. But we are always concerned about our mistakes as well because we lost a couple of matches."

— LSG pacer Dushmantha Chameera

“We’ve got to keep trusting our abilities, we’ve got to keep trusting our plans. And that’s the only way we get through tough times.”

— Kumar Sangakkara

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.