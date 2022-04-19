LSG vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

It is going to be a battle for the top spot in the points table when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) meet on Tuesday night.

DY Patil Stadium will host the much-awaited clash between the two in-form sides. Both teams have eight points each and are sitting in the second and third spot, respectively, due to the difference in net run rate.

For Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul found form in the last match against Mumbai Indians. He is now the second leading run-scorer in the tournament. He will once again hold the key against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, come into this game after having beaten Delhi Capitals. Despite a late order collapse, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmad were superb as they powered RCB to a competitive total. The bowlers then stepped up and delivered an excellent performance to restrict Delhi Capitals.

Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, and Krunal Pandya make the bowling department of Lucknow Super Giants a solid unit with all bases covered.

RCB need their top order to step up and provide a solid platform to the middle order to provide the finishing touch. Their bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell are a solid unit.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

