Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Even contest on cards as Lucknow face Bangalore
Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Even contest on cards as Lucknow face Bangalore

Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Even contest on cards as Lucknow face Bangalore

18:41 (IST)

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB LIVE Score

The in-form Jos Buttler scored yet another match-winning century in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), this time producing a 61-ball 103 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that helped Rajasthan Royals collect their fourth win of the season and jump to the second spot on the points table.

English wicketkeeper-batter Buttler is in the form of his life at the moment, having smashed a 68-ball 100 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on 2 April, also in a winning cause.

Buttler joined an elite list of players in scoring multiple hundreds in the same season, a list which includes Virat Kohli. Read here to find out more. 

18:23 (IST)

On Monday, Rajasthan Royals edged Kolkata Knight Riders in a thriller to jump to second in the table.

As far as LSG and RCB are concerned, both teams are placed third and fourth respectively, in the points table, with eights points from six games. Check out the updated points table here.  

18:13 (IST)

KL Rahul's elegance and Quinton de Kock's flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL on Tuesday.

LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak. Up against the third-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy.

Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.

Check out the preview here. 

18:00 (IST)

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB LIVE Score

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Keep an eye on this space for LIVE updates. 

Highlights

title-img

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live cricket score , 31st IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Keep an eye on this space for LIVE updates.

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on each other in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians players greet each other after the match at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 16 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Players of Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians greet each other after the match at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 16 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants — who have been on a roll this season — will like to continue their winning form. As per the points table, both teams have eight points in their kitty and are sitting at second and third positions, respectively.

KL Rahul-led LSG come into this match after having registered a thrilling 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have been an entertaining team so far and after going down to Chennai Super Kings, they bounced back superbly to beat Delhi Capitals in the last match.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 19 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Jason Behrendorff, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 19, 2022 18:30:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans win by 37 runs
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans win by 37 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live cricket score, 24th IPL Match Live Coverage: Captain Hardik Pandya led the way for GT with 87 not out off 52 balls. Abhinav Manohar gave him good support with 28-ball 43. Miller then played a 14-ball 31 cameo to propel GT to 192/4 after they were reduced to 53/3. Jos Buttler gave RR a brisk start but they kept losing wickets at regular interval. Ferguson was brilliant as he picked 3 wickets while debutant Yash Dayal too picked 3, bouncing back strongly after been taken apart by Buttler.

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Mumbai's winless run continues as Punjab register big victory
First Cricket News

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Mumbai's winless run continues as Punjab register big victory

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Game over! Three wickets in an over for Odean Smith as Punjab Kings complete a sensational 12-run win over Mumbai Indians. There were glimpses of wonder from Brevis and Suryakumar, but wickets at regular intervals kept hurting their chances as they remained winless and endured a fifth consecutive defeat.

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs MI, Full cricket score: Rawat, Kohli star as Bangalore win by 7 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs MI, Full cricket score: Rawat, Kohli star as Bangalore win by 7 wickets

RCB vs MI Live Score: Things not going MI's way at the moment. Not at all. Hasaranga with the crucial wicket of Kieron Pollard, who departs for a golden duck. Pollard is struck LBW, with the ball clipping leg-stump as its shown in ball-tracking. Ramandeep and Suryakumar will look to produce something for MI. Akash Deep bowls the next over and goes for six runs with SKY collecting a boundary off the last ball.