LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Stat Attack: Patidar achieves unique feat; Rahul crosses 600 yet again

Rajat Patidar bludgeoned his maiden T20 century as Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated Lucknow Super Giants from the Indian Premier League with a 14-run win on Wednesday.

Patidar, who only joined Bangalore as a replacement midway into the IPL after missing out in the original draft, smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in a superb knock of 112 off 54 balls, which lifted Bangalore to 207-4.

Josh Hazlewood (3-43) picked up the key wicket of Lucknow skipper KL Rahul (79) in the penultimate over which halted Lucknow's chase at 193-6.

“Today was a special day, I am over the moon with the way Rajat played,” Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said. “The way he played and celebrated his hundred, tells me that he’s got a good head on his shoulder.”

Bangalore will now take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday with the winner meeting Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

Looking back at the action-packed Eliminator, we take a look at some of the key statistical highlights:

— Not only was Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 112 off 54 deliveries his first century in T20 cricket, but was also the first century by an RCB batter in the IPL playoffs. Only four other batters have scored tons in the playoffs — Murali Vijay (2012), Virender Sehwag (2014), Wriddhiman Saha (2014) and Shane Watson (2018).

— It is also the first-ever century scored in an Eliminator in the history of the league.

— For a third season in a row, KL Rahul has gone past the 600-run mark, achieving the feat during his knock of 79 off 58 balls in the Eliminator. In fact, he would’ve scored 600-plus runs in five consecutive seasons if only he had collected seven more runs in 2019.

— Rahul is the second batter after Jos Buttler (718) to cross the 600-run mark this season, and the LSG skipper finishes the season with 616 runs at an average and strike rate of 51.33 and 135.80 respectively.

— Mohammed Siraj has now conceded 28 sixes in IPL 2022, the joint-second-most in a single season in the history of the league with Yuzvendra Chahal, who had conceded as many in 2015. Only CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (29) has conceded more maximums in a single edition.

With inputs from AP

