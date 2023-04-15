KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to take on Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 21st match of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While LSG, after winning three matches out of four, hold the second position on the points table, Punjab – on the other hand – have two wins and two losses in their hand, taking them to the 6th position. Therefore, it is expected that Punjab will make efforts to bounce back into the game when they lock horns with Lucknow. Read further to know in detail about the upcoming IPL match.

LSG vs PBKS: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, the two have so far faced each other in just a single match played in IPL last year. The match was won by Lucknow after defeating Punjab by 20 runs.

LSG vs PBKS weather prediction

With the maximum temperature reaching high levels across the country, Lucknow is expected to reach a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius in the daytime. The minimum temperature can dip to 24 degrees Celsius. With a cloudy sky and hazy sunshine, wind speed can hover around 30km/hour.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings live streaming

LSG vs PBKS match date

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will take place on 15 April, Saturday.

LSG vs PBKS match location

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG vs PBKS match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. Toss will take place at & PM IST.

Where to watch LSG vs PBKS on TV?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

LSG vs PBKS live streaming

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

LSG vs PBKS full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, and Yudhvir Charak.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

