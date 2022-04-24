LSG vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

A badly wounded Mumbai Indians will try to put an end to their winless run when they take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants come into this match on the back of four wins out of seven matches. However, they lost their last match to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and would want to get back to winning ways.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are in the midst of a nightmare season. They have lost 7 matches on the bounce and they are not able to get over the finish line. In their last match against the Chennai Super Kings, they could not defend 16 runs off the last 4 balls as MS Dhoni took CSK home.

Form them, Suryakumar Yadav has been the biggest positive and has looked in top form. Against CSK, he scored a 21-ball 32 and so far, he has already scored 232 runs in five games for the Mumbai Indians.

The previous game at the Wankhede Stadium that took place between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals ended in a last-over thriller and this could possibly be the venue where Mumbai Indians could break their jinx and get on board.

Lucknow Super Giants have a formidable batting order and against a slightly battered Mumbai Indians bowling attack, they can hope to take off and get some valuable runs. This will be a challenge for the Mumbai Indians batting order as well, as they have not done enough justice to their potential this season.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.