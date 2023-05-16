Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Hooda, Mankad depart early

Cricket

LSG vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Jason Behrendorff struck twice in the same over to remove Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad.

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya and his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma at the toss. Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 16 May, 2023

16 May, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

29/2 (4.2 ov)

Match 63
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Yet To Bat

Preview: With every passing day, the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs is only intensifying, and on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Mumbai Indians (MI) with both teams fighting for a spot.

MI are placed third with 14 points, while LSG are a spot below them in fourth, with 13 points.

Rohit Sharma and Co had endured a slow start, but have recovered well to register four wins in their last five games. However, how skipper Rohit Sharma approaches the match with the bat remains a concern.

Rohit has had a below-par IPL so far, scoring just 220 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 128.65.

However, on the positive front for the five-time champions, Suryakumar Yadav seems to be finding his rhythm at the right time. SKY has amassed 413 runs from his last seven matches, including an unbeaten 103 against Gujarat Titans on 12 May.

Nehal Wadhera, the 22-year-old, has been a revelation this season for MI, having scored two half-centuries in his debut IPL season.

Tilak Varma had been the find for MI last season, but a hamstring injury meant that his role has been limited this season. In nine IPL matches this season, Varma has scored 274 runs.

LSG returned to winning ways in their previous match against SRH, with Prerak Mankad (64*) and Nicholas Pooran (44*) putting up inspired displays with the bat. Two more wins for LSG in their last couple of league games will take their points tally to 17, which should be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. Without a doubt, LSG, even without injured KL Rahul, will look to carry on that winning momentum against MI.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Karun Nair and Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Updated Date: May 16, 2023 19:45:35 IST

