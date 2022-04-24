Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: Rahul scores half-century as Mumbai search for breakthrough

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live cricket score , 37th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants will square off with Mumbai Indians in what promises to a rather exciting match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Both these sides have had a contrasting season so far. While Lucknow Super Giants have won 4 out of 7 matches and are placed 4th on the points table, the Mumbai Indians have lost all their 7 matches so far and remain desperate to get off the mark.

Their latest defeat came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (21 April) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, where MS Dhoni (28 runs off 13 balls) found his midas touch to guide them past the five-time champions, while chasing 156.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma will look to find his rhythm this IPL, having aggregated only 114 runs across seven games this season.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match:

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 24 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match start?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

