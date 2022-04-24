Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: Rahul scores half-century as Mumbai search for breakthrough

OUT! Top edged to short-fine leg and Pollard removes Manish Pandey. Short ball outside off, Pandey looks for the pull but found the fielder. Manish Pandey c Meredith b Pollard 22
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|91/2 (12.1 ov) - R/R 7.48
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul (C)
|Batting
|58
|41
|6
|2
|Marcus Stoinis
|Batting
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Daniel Sams
|3.1
|0
|28
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 85/2 (11.5)
|
6 (6) R/R: 18
Marcus Stoinis 0(1)
KL Rahul (C) 6(1)
|
Manish Pandey 22(22) S.R (100)
c Riley Meredith b Kieron Pollard
OUT! Top edged to short-fine leg and Pollard removes Manish Pandey. Short ball outside off, Pandey looks for the pull but found the fielder. Manish Pandey c Meredith b Pollard 22
FIFTY! A half-century off 37 balls for KL Rahul as he reaches the milestone with a single that is tucked away towards deep midwicket.
After 10 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 72/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 43 , Manish Pandey 18)
IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Score
Unadkat into the attack and 10 runs come off the over. In the last ball of the over, Rahul with a huge six over midwicket fence. This came just a ball after Rohit made a splendid save at point to give Pandey just a single. Meredith continues, in the next over and in the third ball, Pandey punishes him for a six. Meanwhile, Rahul is into his 40s with consecutive fours off the last two balls.
After 8 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 45/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 27 , Manish Pandey 8)
Hrithik Shokeen into the attack after the break. In the fourth ball, Pollard saves a couple of runs after Pandey manages to whip this one towards long-on. Seven off the over.
After 7 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 38/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 24 , Manish Pandey 4)
Daniel Sams is back. Rahul with a couple of braces in the over. Six runs off the over. Umpires signal a strategic time-out.
After 6 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 32/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 19 , Manish Pandey 3)
Jaydev Unadkat is into the attack. Just three runs off the final over of powerplay.
After 5 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 29/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 18 , Manish Pandey 1)
IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Score
Bumrah with the breakthrough for MI. This comes just a ball after de Kock was dropped by Tilak Varma. Low full-toss on off, QDK hits this one to Rohit at short cover. Manish Pandey is the new batter. Riley Meredith bowls the nezt over, and gives away just a couple of runs.
OUT! Just a ball after being dropped by Tilak Varma, de Kock is caught by Rohit at short cover off Bumrah's ball. de Kock c Rohit b Bumrah 10
After 3 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 20/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 4 , KL Rahul (C) 16)
Sams back into the attack. Rahul with two consecutive fours tp punish the Aussie and the Mumbai Indians. Expensive over with 14 runs coming off it.
After 2 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 6/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , KL Rahul (C) 5)
IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Score
Hrithik Shokeen into the attack from the other end. He manages four consecutive dot balls before Rahul collects a boundary in the fifth, going straight down the ground for it. Just the boundary off it.
OUT! Top edged to short-fine leg and Pollard removes Manish Pandey. Short ball outside off, Pandey looks for the pull but found the fielder. Manish Pandey c Meredith b Pollard 22
FIFTY! A half-century off 37 balls for KL Rahul as he reaches the milestone with a single that is tucked away towards deep midwicket.
OUT! Just a ball after being dropped by Tilak Varma, de Kock is caught by Rohit at short cover off Bumrah's ball. de Kock c Rohit b Bumrah 10
Playing XI:
LSG: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
MI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss update: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and says Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live cricket score , 37th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
Preview: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants will square off with Mumbai Indians in what promises to a rather exciting match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Both these sides have had a contrasting season so far. While Lucknow Super Giants have won 4 out of 7 matches and are placed 4th on the points table, the Mumbai Indians have lost all their 7 matches so far and remain desperate to get off the mark.
Their latest defeat came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (21 April) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, where MS Dhoni (28 runs off 13 balls) found his midas touch to guide them past the five-time champions, while chasing 156.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma will look to find his rhythm this IPL, having aggregated only 114 runs across seven games this season.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match:
When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be played?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 24 April.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be held?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match start?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live cricket score, 32nd IPL Match Live Coverage: DC are just three runs away. They take 12 off the Chahar over. Sarfaraz cuts one through point and then Warner slog sweeps one over the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Warner then gets to his 50 with a cut to third man. They take 9 off the Ellis over. 21 off the last two overs.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live cricket score, 24th IPL Match Live Coverage: Captain Hardik Pandya led the way for GT with 87 not out off 52 balls. Abhinav Manohar gave him good support with 28-ball 43. Miller then played a 14-ball 31 cameo to propel GT to 192/4 after they were reduced to 53/3. Jos Buttler gave RR a brisk start but they kept losing wickets at regular interval. Ferguson was brilliant as he picked 3 wickets while debutant Yash Dayal too picked 3, bouncing back strongly after been taken apart by Buttler.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live cricket score, 30th IPL Match Live Coverage: Obed McCoy wins it for RR. Cleans up Umesh. RR win by 7 runs. Good length delivery on middle, Umesh goes for a swing across the line but misses. The ball rattles the timber. What a debut for him.