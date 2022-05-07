LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

The second match of Saturday's doubleheader promises to be full of excitement as Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders. The fixture will take place at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 7:30 PM.

While the Knight Riders are still searching for their best starting 11, every department of LSG has played a part to clinch a hat-trick of wins in their last three games.

In the last encounter, LSG won a last-over thriller against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals. Batting first, they posted a total of 195. Skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda recorded half-centuries and steered the innings.

In reply, Delhi Capitals lost two early wickets. Then Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant took the responsibility of taking their side to a comfortable position. Axar Patel and Rovman Powell had almost chased down the target. But Marcus Stoinis bowled an excellent spell in the death overs and restricted the DC innings at 189 runs.

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise finally overcame their tough phase and turned their fortunes around after five consecutive losses. The Umesh Yadav-led bowling unit did not let Rajasthan Royals spend much time on the crease in their last outing. The explosive innings of Rinku Singh, along with the composed knocks of Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana clinched a comfortable 7-wicket victory for the side.

This is a crucial match for KKR to keep them alive in the race for playoffs. On the other hand, LSG will aim to take another step forward in trying to qualify for the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch/Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav.

