Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Kolkata opt to bowl after winning toss

Toss update: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and will bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2/0 (0.4 ov) - R/R 3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Quinton de Kock (W)
|Batting
|2
|4
|0
|0
|KL Rahul (C)
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tim Southee
|0.4
|0
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
2 (2) R/R: 3
Quinton de Kock (W) 2(4)
KL Rahul (C) 0(0)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
"There has been more help when the spinners have bowled slower, less than 90kph. The grass has been shaved off, not much grass left and that has exposed the top soil. It is nice and hard but a bit abrasive. It's going to help the spinners a lot more especially with dew not being a factor,"says Deep Dasgupta at the pitch report.
In the day's first game, Rajasthan Royals, having been set a target of 190 by Punjab Kings, have their task cut out. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored a half-century but RR still need 77 runs off 48 balls to win.
A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants' in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL on Saturday.
LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a playoffs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.
Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoffs spot.
Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second-highest run-getter this season.
Hello and welcome to Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). LSG are well in contention for the playoffs and are placed second in the points table with 14 points. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders ended their 5-game losing streak when they beat Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter. This should give them a lot of confidence when they take on a formidable Lucknow Super Giants. This crucial fixture, especially for Shreyas Iyer’s KKR will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 7 May.
A red-hot Lucknow Super Giants come into this game on the back of three consecutive wins. The match has some extra motivation for KL Rahul’s LSG – a win here will help them take a huge step towards sealing their spot in the playoffs. They would be looking to carry on with their momentum and get the job done in this encounter.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?
The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 7 May.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?
The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?
The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The LSG vs KKR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson
