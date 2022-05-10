LSG vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

They are playing their debut IPL season and the two sides are on the top of the points table. Yes, we are talking about Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans who will face off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (10 May).

KL Rahul-led Lucknow has been fantastic through the season and coming into this match, they are placed on top with 16 points in 11 matches and are all but through to the playoffs. After brilliant auctions, the management has given specific roles to players and this has yielded dividends for the side. While captain KL Rahul continues to top the batting charts, other players have all stood up and made their presence felt.

The all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, and Krunal Pandya have added a lot of depth to their squad and their bowling attack has pace, and a lot of skill. Also, Ravi Bishnoi has added an extra element and these make, Lucknow one of the favourites to not only progress through to the playoffs, but go all the way to clinch the title.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have started to wane away just a touch. They come into this match with 16 points, but have lost their last two encounters and the gaps in their playing XI are beginning to show. While Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have added good opening partnerships, the lack of a solid middle order batter has plagued them in the last two games. How Hardik Pandya adjusts his game will be interesting to watch.

The winner of this match will make it through to the playoffs and considering the form and the recent fixture, Lucknow look the slight favourites, but Gujarat have found ways to come back from impossible situations to win matches this season.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.