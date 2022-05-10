Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Hooda, Krunal aim to revive Lucknow in chase

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 May, 2022

10 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

144/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 57
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

61/5 (10.5 ov)

Live Blog
Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants
144/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.2 61/5 (10.5 ov) - R/R 5.63

Play In Progress

Lucknow Super Giants need 84 runs in 55 balls at 9.16 rpo

Deepak Hooda - 7

Ayush Badoni - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Deepak Hooda Batting 23 19 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rashid Khan 2 0 7 1
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 0.5 0 3 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 61/5 (10.5)

16 (16) R/R: 4.8

Ayush Badoni 8(11)

Ayush Badoni 8(11) S.R (72.72)

st Wriddhiman Saha b Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Hooda, Krunal aim to revive Lucknow in chase

22:24 (IST)

After 10 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 58/4 ( Deepak Hooda 21 , Ayush Badoni 7)

Rashid bowls the 10th over of the chase. GT review for an LBW against Badoni. Replays confirm that it was bat hitting pad, and the ball travelling right off the middle. Review wasted. 

Full Scorecard
22:16 (IST)

After 8 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 47/4 ( Deepak Hooda 17 , Ayush Badoni 1)

Live LSG vs GT Score And Updates IPL 2022

A brilliant stat by Rashid Khan as he gets rid of Krunal, who is stumped by Saha. More trouble for Lucknow, who have lost four wickets now. Ayush Badoni is the new batter. 

Full Scorecard
22:14 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Stumped by Saha and Krunal Pandya departs. LSG in trouble now, as Rashid Khan strikes with the wicket. A googly on a good length spun past the edge and Krunal lost control of the shot on this one, Saha does the rest. Krunal Pandya st W Saha b Rashid Khan 5

Full Scorecard
22:08 (IST)

After 7 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 44/3 ( Deepak Hooda 15 , Krunal Pandya 5)

Yash Dayal with the wicket of Karan Sharma, who is caught by Miller at at short third man. Krunal Pandya is the new man, and has his task cut out with Hooda at the other end. Alzarri Joseph bowls the next over and goes for seven runs.  

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Miller at short third man makes no mistake with the catch to remove Karan Sharma. Miller looks to cut this one, but gets a thick edge that goes straight to Miller. 

Full Scorecard
21:59 (IST)

After 5 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 24/2 ( Deepak Hooda 4 , Karan Sharma 0)

Setback for Lucknow, who lose both de Kock and Rahul. Not the start Lucknow would have wanted in the chase. Dayal with the wicket of de Kock, while Shami removed Rahul. 

Full Scorecard
21:55 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Saha and Rahul has to depart. Short-ball from Shami, Rahul gets a top-edge and Saha does the rest. 

Full Scorecard
21:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! de Kock is the first Lucknow batter to depart. Sai Kishore takes a low catch at cover point to dismiss the South African. Yash Dayal with the wicket. de Kock c Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal 11

Full Scorecard
21:44 (IST)

After 3 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 12/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 5 , KL Rahul (C) 7)

Live LSG vs GT Score And Updates IPL 2022

Shami into his second over. De Kock pushes to mid-off for a quick single at the start of the over. Just two singles off the over. 

Full Scorecard
21:39 (IST)

After 2 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 10/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 4 , KL Rahul (C) 6)

Mohammed Shami into the attack as LSG's chase gets underway. De Kock and KL Rahul the openers who begin the chase. Hardik with the ball in the second over. Rahul finishes the over with a boundary, hitting over the slip fielder for a boundary. 

Full Scorecard
19:25 (IST)

Live LSG vs GT Score And Updates IPL 2022

LSG XI: KL Rahul(Captain), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

GT XI: Hardik Pandya(Captain),  Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
19:02 (IST)

Live LSG vs GT Score And Updates IPL 2022

Toss update: Hardik Pandya wins the coin toss and says Gujarat Titans will bat first. 
18:06 (IST)

LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2022 updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 57 of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Pune. A win for either team will secure them a spot in the playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs GT cricket score, 57th IPL Match Live Coverage: Toss update: Hardik Pandya wins the coin toss and says Gujarat Titans will bat first.

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 on Tuesday and the winner of this match will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Click here to view the points table 

Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals during Match 45 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 1 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals during Match 45 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 1 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

While the Lucknow Super Giants have found some great momentum towards the backend of the tournament, the Gujarat Titans are finding themselves in some sort of a mini-slump after losing back-to-back matches.

However, Hardik Pandya-led team has shown that they can never be ruled out as they keep coming back from rather dire situations. However, for this match, their middle-order needs to stand up against a high-flying Lucknow bowling attack.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match start?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal

Updated Date: May 10, 2022 22:08:51 IST

