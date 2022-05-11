LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: A look at interesting numbers from the contest

Gujarat Titans registered a place in the playoffs of IPL 2022 after thumping Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in Pune on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 145, the LSG side didn't really get to a positive start and lost wickets at regular intervals to be left tottering at 67/7 before getting bowled out for 82 in the 14th over.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for GT after he bagged a four-wicket haul while debutant Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal had a couple of wickets each to their names.

Earlier, the Titans managed to put 144/4 in 20 overs, courtesy a 49-ball 63* from Shubman Gill and a late surge from Rahul Tewatia who chipped in with an unbeaten 22 off 16.

READ: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill shine as GT breeze past LSG to qualify for playoffs

We now take a look at some of the interesting stats from the clash.

1) Shubman Gill became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to bat through 20 overs in an IPL innings without scoring a six.

2) Rashid Khan now the has most number of T20 wickets in 2022. The right-hander has had 40 dismissals in 27 matches to his name so far in the year.

READ: Shubman Gill becomes second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to bat through 20 overs without hitting a six in an innings

3) Rashid Khan's figures of 4/24 against LSG in this game are his best in the IPL. He had previous best of 3/7 against Delhi Capitals in 2020 edition.

4) With 18 points and nine wins from 12 matches under their belt, Gujarat Titans are the first team in IPL 2022 to cement a place in the playoffs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.