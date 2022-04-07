LSG vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are high on confidence after two consecutive wins. This should help them maintain their winning ways as they clash with Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League match. This game will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (7 April).

Delhi Capitals got off to a good start this season when they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture. However, they were defeated by Gujarat Titans in their next game. LSG, on the other hand, lost to the Gujarat Titans in their first outing this season. However, the side bounced back in style to beat Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

If we take a look at the Delhi Capitals camp, the addition of David Warner should give them some lift. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant got starts in the last match, while Lalit Yadav has been superb. It will be interesting to see if they stick with Mandeep Singh or give a chance to Under-19 star Yash Dhull.

As far as their bowling is concerned, Anrich Nortje should be fit for this match and will join Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman in the game.

For Lucknow, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Evin Lewis have scored in different matches and the top order looks solid. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have been impressive. They also have Jason Holder in the ranks, who was superb in the last match against SRH. Holder adds the balance to the squad, along with Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. LSG look a perfectly-balanced unit as they gear up to battle DC.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman