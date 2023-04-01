Lucknow Super Giants is set to begin their second season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a highly anticipated encounter against Delhi Capitals. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the home ground of the Super Giants, will host the 20-over contest on 1 April at 7:30 PM IST. India opener KL Rahul will continue to lead the Super Giants and will look to bring out a better result than the last season, which was also their maiden appearance in the franchise tournament. In IPL 2022, Lucknow occupied third place in the group table but endured a disappointing elimination from the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have not yet lifted the IPL trophy and will aim to end the prolonged wait this season under the newly-assigned captain David Warner. The Australia opener has replaced designated skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the entire campaign due to injuries. The franchise could not qualify for the knockout stage in the 2022 edition, finishing fifth in the league table.

Head-to-head record

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals met twice during the group stage of the IPL 2022. The new entrants outclassed their opponents on both occasions. They have a 100 percent track record in the head-to-head battle against DC.

Weather report

The weather at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is predicted to be partly cloudy on 1 April. However, there is no probability of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The wind speed is expected to be around 6-12 km/h during the 20-over game. The temperature could hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius and the humidity is likely to be around 80-94 percent.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place on 1 April, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

