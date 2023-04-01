Preview: KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on a Delhi Capitals outfit that will be led by Australia’s David Warner, in Match 3 of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Saturday.

DC will miss Rishabh Pant dearly, after the wicketkeeper batter sustained serious injuries during a freak car accident in December last year. Warner was named DC skipper in Pant’s absence, while Abhishek Porel has also been drafted into the squad.

LSG had reached the playoffs last season, but will be hoping to go further as they aim for a maiden title.

LSG boast of a strong batting lineup that includes KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda, but will miss the services of the injured Mohsin Khan. The LSG bowling lineup includes the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq, so that means LSG still have options, but death bowling will be a major worry.

Meanwhile, for DC, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will have a huge part to play if they are to go all the way this season.

Squads:

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan (awaiting fitness clearance)

DC: David Warner (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw

