LSG vs DC LIVE Updates IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to field

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live, IPL 2023 Match Today: Delhi Capitals will hope for a fresh start under new captain David Warner after having missed the playoffs last season.

File images of KL Rahul and David Warner. Sportzpics

18:54 (IST)

LSG vs DC LIVE updates

"It's a pitch with contrasting halves. There's so much more grass on one side, but it's patchy grass. So when it hits the bald areas, it could hold. Hoping that the red soil makes the bounce and carry," says Ian Bishop at the pitch report. 

18:49 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost half their side in their run chase of 192 against Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep Singh taking a couple of wickets. You can follow LIVE blog of that match by clicking the link here 

18:36 (IST)

LSG vs DC LIVE updates 

DC are without regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from the car accident injuries, while LSG skipper KL Rahul is in the middle of the toughest phase of his career. Lucknow are also without pacer Mohsin Khan, at least for the initial matches, who was one of their star performers last season.

By the look of it, neither DC nor LSG look like outfits that give you the vibe of a champion side like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians or for that matter Gujarat Titans. However, in the shortest format, equations could change at the drop of a hat as the margin that separates a master stroke from a harakiri is as thin as a thread.

Check out the match preview here 

18:25 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 3 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) that will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Stay tuned for further updates. 

Highlights

title-img

Preview: KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on a Delhi Capitals outfit that will be led by Australia’s David Warner, in Match 3 of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Saturday.

DC will miss Rishabh Pant dearly, after the wicketkeeper batter sustained serious injuries during a freak car accident in December last year. Warner was named DC skipper in Pant’s absence, while Abhishek Porel has also been drafted into the squad.

LSG had reached the playoffs last season, but will be hoping to go further as they aim for a maiden title.

LSG boast of a strong batting lineup that includes KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda, but will miss the services of the injured Mohsin Khan. The LSG bowling lineup includes the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq, so that means LSG still have options, but death bowling will be a major worry.

Meanwhile, for DC, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will have a huge part to play if they are to go all the way this season.

Squads:

 

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan (awaiting fitness clearance)

DC: David Warner (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 19:05:21 IST

