Tata IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Live Updates: Both teams seek first win of the season

18:30 (IST)

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali as they eye a much improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium. [Read]

18:14 (IST)

TEAMS

Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are unavailable for LSG. Over in the CSK camp, Deepak Chahar is the only player not available for selection.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Highlights

title-img

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Live cricket score , 7th IPL Match Live Coverage: Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium with both teams seeking their first wins of the IPL season.

Preview: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will face Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (31 March).

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants walk in to bat during match 4 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on 28 March, 2022. Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants played their maiden IPL game against Gujarat Titans on Monday. However, it did not turn out to be a successful attempt as they were pipped by Gujarat Titans in the final over.

Chennai Super Kings too had a poor start against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of this season. They could only post 131 for 5 and the only positive for them was the form of MS Dhoni, who scored a half century.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 31 March.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards, while the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. Apart from that, the match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hari Nishanth, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar

Updated Date: March 31, 2022 18:11:26 IST

Tags:

