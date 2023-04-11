Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

LSG make epic comeback at Chinnaswamy to defeat RCB in last-ball thriller

Whirlwind fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis as well as a valuable contribution from Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow Super Giants overcome an early collapse to chase down the 213-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore with one wicket to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran celebrates after smashing the fastest fifty of IPL 2023, and the second fastest of all time in the league. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his second half-century in three games in IPL 2023 during RCB’s home game against LSG. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his half-century against LSG in Bengaluru. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during Match 15 of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. Sportzpics
RCB’s South African seamer Wayne Parnell celebrates after getting LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya caught-behind for a two-ball duck. Sportzpics
Marcus Stoinis smashed a 30-ball 65 to bring LSG back in the chase against RCB after an early collapse. Sportzpics
Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran added 84 runs for the sixth wicket in just 35 deliveries to keep LSG alive in the chase against RCB. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants’ Ayush Badoni, who came in as an Impact Player, reacts after getting dismissed HIt Wicket in the penultimate over of the chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate after Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi get them over the line in the last-ball thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 11, 2023 01:06:52 IST

