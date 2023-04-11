Whirlwind fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis as well as a valuable contribution from Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow Super Giants overcome an early collapse to chase down the 213-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore with one wicket to spare.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Kolkata Knight Riders bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore out for 123 after setting them a challenging 205 to win to collect their first win of the season.
Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 82 and stitched a 148-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased the 172-run target set by Mumbai Indians with 22 deliveries and eight wickets to spare.
Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 before chasing the target down with five wickets and four overs to spare to register their second win at home.