LSG make epic comeback at Chinnaswamy to defeat RCB in last-ball thriller

Whirlwind fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis as well as a valuable contribution from Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow Super Giants overcome an early collapse to chase down the 213-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore with one wicket to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

April 11th, 2023

1:06:52 IST

