The fourth season of the Lanka Premier League is slated to set off on 30 July. It will feature some top stars from global cricket fighting for the coveted title.

Held across the two venues of Colombo and Kandy, the 2023 edition of the league will be played from 30 July to 21 August. It will see five teams contest for the title: Colombo Strikers captained by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura captained by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans led by Dasun Shanaka, B-Love Kandy captained by Wanindu Hasaranga and the defending champions Jaffna Kings will be led by veteran Srilankan allrounder Thisara Perera.

The fourth edition will also feature top international stars like David Miller, Babar Azam, Chris Lynn and Shakib Al Hasan who will be entertaining the fans in the league along with top-class Sri Lankan players like Mahesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Angelo Mathews.

The teams will be facing each other twice in a round-robin league format in group-stage games starting from July 30. The top four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs which will begin on August 17 and the final will be played on 20 August with 21 August kept as a rain reserve day.

Where to watch the Lanka Premier League live?

The Lanka Premier League 2023, managed by IPG group- the official rights holder, will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, and the Live stream will be available on the Fancode app.

Squads:

Colombo Strikers

Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dananjaya, Movin Subasinghe, Lahiru Udara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lorcan Tucker, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yashodha Lanka, Angelo Perera

Dambulla Aura

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

Galle Titans

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Jaffna Kings

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne

B-Love Kandy

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aamer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyratne, Avishka Tharindu

Schedule:

30 July, Sunday: 7 PM: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers – Colombo

31 July, Monday: 3 PM: Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura – Colombo l 7 PM: B Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers – Colombo

1 August, Tuesday: 3 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings – Colombo l 7 PM: Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy – Colombo

2 August, Wednesday: Rest Day

3 August, Thursday: Rest Day

4 August, Friday: 3 PM: B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura – Kandy l 7 PM: Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings – Kandy

5 August, Saturday: 3 PM: Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura – Kandy l 7 PM: B Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings – Kandy

6 August, Sunday: Rest day

7 August, Monday: 3 PM: Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans – Kandy l 7 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings – Kandy

8 August, Tuesday: 3 PM: Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy – Kandy l 7 PM: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers – Kandy

9 August, Wednesday: Rest day

10 August, Thursday: Rest day

11 August, Friday: 7 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans – Colombo

12 August, Saturday: 3 PM: Jaffna Kings vs B Love Kandy – Colombo l 7 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers – Colombo

13 August, Sunday: 3 PM: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans – Colombo l 7 PM: Colombo Strikers vs B Love Kandy – Colombo

14 August, Monday: 7 PM: B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura – Colombo

15 August, Tuesday: 7 PM: Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans – Colombo

16 August, Wednesday: Rest Day

17 August, Thursday: 3 PM: Qualifier 1 ( 1 vs 2 ) – Colombo l 7 PM: Eliminator ( 3 vs 4) – Colombo

18 August, Friday: Rest day

19 August, Saturday: 7 PM: Qualifier 2 ( looser QF 1 vs Winner Eliminator ) – Colombo

20 August, Sunday: 7 PM: Final – Colombo

21 August, Monday: Rain Reserve Day