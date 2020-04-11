First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Love the game and tell good stories about cricket, Michael Atherton advises journalists

Once he hung his boots as a player, Atherton picked up the microphone and pen to write about the sport he was an integral part of for 12 years, playing in 115 Tests and 54 ODIs for England.

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2020 16:06:35 IST

New Delhi: Love the game and tell good stories about cricket, is the message former England skipper Michael Atherton has conveyed to the scribes involved in taking the sport to the fans.

Once he hung his boots as a player, Atherton picked up the microphone and pen to write about the sport he was an integral part of for 12 years, playing in 115 Tests and 54 ODIs for England.

Love the game and tell good stories about cricket, Michael Atherton advises journalists

File image of Michael Atherton. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

"I still think it is about good storytelling. I know statistics and technique and all those kind of things are important and are very much at the heart of the modern landscape," Atherton said in a podcast released by the PCB after his recent visit to Pakistan.

"I think telling good stories is still at the heart of journalists, broadcasters, documentary-makers and commentators, whatever tell good stories about a great game."

After a successful cricket career, Atherton is now a broadcaster with Sky Sports and is also working with The Times as their chief cricket correspondent.

Sharing his thought process, Atherton said as a journalist he is not always looking to criticise teams and their players.

"I do not feel it is my job to criticise. I think it is your job to speak honestly and truthfully. You still need to empathise with the players, remember how tough and difficult the game is.

"Occasionally, you do have to criticise and there is no way around it. But, I think if you're fair and the players know that you have no axe to grind and that you're being fair-minded then I think that's fine."

Atherton said in modern age where social media has gained so much importance, it is difficult for young players to avoid the harsh criticism from various platforms.

"There was no social media when I played. Of course, you still had criticism from commentators and journalists and maybe the tabloid media was a bit stronger in England then than it is now. It is tougher for young players now as it is very hard to get away from social media."

"The players are encouraged to be on social media for all kinds of reasons: for personal sponsorships and general availability. But that level of vitriol and criticism is quite tough to deal with particularly if you are young."

The 52-year-old shared how cameras are consistently present in the dressing room, something he himself would not have appreciated in his playing days.

"People are much more open than perhaps they were in my generation. Today, in fact, there is an eight-part Amazon Prime documentary series on the Australia cricket team where the cameras have been in the dressing room. They have been in every team meeting and I think the filmmakers had 2,600 hours of footage there and that's just outside of the cricket.

"I would be wary about cameras in the dressing room all the time if I was playing.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 16:06:35 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Michael Atherton, Pakistan, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all