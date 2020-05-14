First Cricket
Long-term goals put you under stress, I prefer short-term targets, says Rohit Sharma

Emphasising that long term goals can put stress and pressure on a player, star India opener Rohit Sharma says he prefers short term goals and would continue with the same strategy in the future.

Press Trust of India, May 14, 2020 15:08:06 IST

Sharma, who has played 224 ODIs and 32 Tests, said he likes setting a target for himself before the start of a series.

File photo Rohit Sharma. AP

"Over the years, I've realised that long-term goals won't help you in any way. On the contrary, it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months who is it against, what can I do best," the Sharma said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected: Chats'.

"Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future," added the Mumbaikar, who has scored 9,115 ODI runs.

All the sportspersons are stuck in their houses due to the lockdown, enforced to contain the deadly COVID19 pandemic. Sharma said considering the situation, they can only wait for the action to begin.

"I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don't know when we will play again. When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what's coming our way - whether its T20 World Cup or (the) IPL," he said.

"We even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against," he signed off.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 15:08:06 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, India, Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma


