LIVE, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Gros Islet: Cricket score and updates

Catch the live score and updates from Day 4 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Gros Islet

FirstCricket Staff, June 17, 2018

253/10
Overs
79.0
R/R
3.2
Fours
29
Sixes
1
Extras
7
300/10
Overs
100.3
R/R
2.99
Fours
24
Sixes
3
Extras
34
122/4
Overs
36.4
R/R
3.35
Fours
10
Sixes
0
Extras
14
Shannon Gabriel 10 4 16 3

Click here for the scorecard

Day 3 Report: Resuming the second test under protest, Sri Lanka strongly denied it tampered with the ball on a third day in which it finished trailing the Windies by 13 runs on Saturday.

Sri Lanka was charged with altering the condition of the ball by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, who reviewed video of the Windies first innings on Friday. They penalized the team before play on Saturday with a change of ball and the award of five runs to the Windies.

File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP

Sri Lanka protested by refusing to leave its dressing room for nearly an hour and a half. Then the team went out to the middle and walked back to the boundary, where arguing with officials didn't relent for another 40 minutes.

Sri Lanka Cricket advised the team to play "under protest," that team management said no players "engaged in any wrongdoing," and it would take all steps to defend any player charged with "any unwarranted allegation."

The Windies resumed on day three on 118-2, which was bumped up to 123-2 by the penalty runs. But the home side was all out in a rush after tea for 300, a lead of 47 on the first innings.

Sri Lanka was 34-1 at stumps in its second innings, trailing by 13.

For Windies, only opener Devon Smith and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich posted scores of substance, 61 and 55 respectively.

The Sri Lankans contained the home side with excellent bowling, trapping Smith and tricking Dowrich.

Suranga Lakmal was rewarded with 2-50, and fellow medium-pacer Kasun Rajitha 3-49. But fast bowler Lahiru Kumara took the most wickets, four.

In its second innings, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera to a thick edge behind off Shannon Gabriel two overs before stumps. Perera made 20.

Mahela Udawatte, on test debut, was left on 11, and nightwatchman Rajitha was yet to score.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5446 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3400 103
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

