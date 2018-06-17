LIVE, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Gros Islet: Cricket score and updates
Catch the live score and updates from Day 4 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Gros Islet
FirstCricket Staff,
June 17, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5446
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3400
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Click here for the scorecard
Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates
Day 3 Report: Resuming the second test under protest, Sri Lanka strongly denied it tampered with the ball on a third day in which it finished trailing the Windies by 13 runs on Saturday.
Sri Lanka was charged with altering the condition of the ball by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, who reviewed video of the Windies first innings on Friday. They penalized the team before play on Saturday with a change of ball and the award of five runs to the Windies.
File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP
Sri Lanka protested by refusing to leave its dressing room for nearly an hour and a half. Then the team went out to the middle and walked back to the boundary, where arguing with officials didn't relent for another 40 minutes.
Sri Lanka Cricket advised the team to play "under protest," that team management said no players "engaged in any wrongdoing," and it would take all steps to defend any player charged with "any unwarranted allegation."
The Windies resumed on day three on 118-2, which was bumped up to 123-2 by the penalty runs. But the home side was all out in a rush after tea for 300, a lead of 47 on the first innings.
Sri Lanka was 34-1 at stumps in its second innings, trailing by 13.
For Windies, only opener Devon Smith and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich posted scores of substance, 61 and 55 respectively.
The Sri Lankans contained the home side with excellent bowling, trapping Smith and tricking Dowrich.
Suranga Lakmal was rewarded with 2-50, and fellow medium-pacer Kasun Rajitha 3-49. But fast bowler Lahiru Kumara took the most wickets, four.
In its second innings, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera to a thick edge behind off Shannon Gabriel two overs before stumps. Perera made 20.
Mahela Udawatte, on test debut, was left on 11, and nightwatchman Rajitha was yet to score.
Updated Date:
Jun 17, 2018
Also See
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Gros Islet, Highlights: Cricket Score and updates
Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Gros Islet, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 34/1 at stumps
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Port Of Spain, Highlights: Cricket Score and updates