  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Gros Islet: Cricket Score and updates

Catch the live score and updates from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Gros Islet

FirstCricket Staff, June 16, 2018

253/10
Overs
79.0
R/R
3.2
Fours
29
Sixes
1
Extras
7
118/2
Overs
44.3
R/R
2.66
Fours
8
Sixes
2
Extras
14
Devon Smith Batting 53 134 4 1

Day 2 Report: Devon Smith battled disciplined bowling and frequent stoppages for rain to compile an unbeaten half-century as the West Indies reached 118 for two in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 253 on a truncated second day of the second Test at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.

Less than 43 overs were possible on a day of frequent interruptions but Smith took advantage of the opportunity to compile his first Test half-century since the opening match of the home series against England in Antigua in 2015.

Together with opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite, he played with exaggerated care through a testing morning session when the Sri Lankan bowlers, especially their three seamers, challenged the duo under overcast skies.

File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP

Lahiru Kumara, who impressed with a seven-wicket haul at the Queen's Park Oval, again proved a handful with the pace and bounce extracted from a pitch which continues to offer assistance to the faster bowlers.

Smith's only attempts at unbridled aggression came at the expense of spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was hoisted over long-on and deep midwicket for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries.

When the breakthrough finally came for Sri Lanka though, it was via debutant fast-medium bowler Kasun Rajitha, who exploited Brathwaite's increasing vulnerability outside the off-stump by having him caught behind by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for 22 after an opening stand of 59.

Brathwaite was also caught behind in both innings of the first Test.

Persistent showers meant only 18 overs were bowled through a frustrating final two sessions of the day, making it difficult for both teams to develop any sort of momentum in the little play that was possible.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018

