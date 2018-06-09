LIVE West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Port of Spain: Cricket score and updates
Catch LIVE cricket scorecard from the Day 4 of the first Test between Windies and Sri Lanka.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 09, 2018
Report Day 3: West Indies turned the screws on Sri Lanka, taking a 360-run lead with six wickets remaining at the close of the third day of the first Test in the second innings.
File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP
Continuation of the inept batting display of the previous evening, save for a 78-run fifth-wicket partnership between captain Dinesh Chandimal and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, saw the tourists lose their last six wickets for 64 runs to be dismissed for 185 at tea in reply to the home side's formidable first innings total of 414 for eight declared.
However, home skipper Jason Holder declined to enforce the follow-on at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, giving the opportunity to Kieran Powell to compile an entertaining, unbeaten 64 as the Windies reached stumps at 131 for four.
With two days left in the match, it remains to be seen what target Holder will feel comfortable with on the fourth day and, more importantly, how much time he believes he will need to ensure his bowlers, himself included, can complete the victory to give his side an early lead in the three-match series.
Following the devastation wreaked by pacers Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach late on day two and at the start of day three, it was fast-medium bowler Miguel Cummins who cleaned up the Sri Lankan tail to finish with the best innings figures of three for 39.
However, there can be no trivialising the damage inflicted by the two new ball bowlers, both in terms of wickets and psychologically, on batsmen who appeared almost completely incapable of coping with fast, short-pitched bowling on a sporting surface.
Yet as well as the hosts bowled on the third day, the visitors contributed to their own demise with a succession of poor shots.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 09, 2018
