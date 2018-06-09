First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 3rd T20I Jun 07, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
AFG and BAN in India | 2nd T20I Jun 05, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 10, 2018
INDW vs BANW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
NZ in IRE Jun 10, 2018
IREW vs NZW
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Port of Spain: Cricket score and updates

Catch LIVE cricket scorecard from the Day 4 of the first Test between Windies and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, June 09, 2018

414/8
Overs
154.0
R/R
2.69
Fours
48
Sixes
1
Extras
40
185/10
Overs
55.4
R/R
3.34
Fours
16
Sixes
2
Extras
42
203/7
Overs
64.1
R/R
3.17
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
7
Lahiru Gamage 13 3 37 0

Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates

Report Day 3: West Indies turned the screws on Sri Lanka, taking a 360-run lead with six wickets remaining at the close of the third day of the first Test in the second innings.

File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP

File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP

Continuation of the inept batting display of the previous evening, save for a 78-run fifth-wicket partnership between captain Dinesh Chandimal and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, saw the tourists lose their last six wickets for 64 runs to be dismissed for 185 at tea in reply to the home side's formidable first innings total of 414 for eight declared.

However, home skipper Jason Holder declined to enforce the follow-on at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, giving the opportunity to Kieran Powell to compile an entertaining, unbeaten 64 as the Windies reached stumps at 131 for four.

With two days left in the match, it remains to be seen what target Holder will feel comfortable with on the fourth day and, more importantly, how much time he believes he will need to ensure his bowlers, himself included, can complete the victory to give his side an early lead in the three-match series.

Following the devastation wreaked by pacers Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach late on day two and at the start of day three, it was fast-medium bowler Miguel Cummins who cleaned up the Sri Lankan tail to finish with the best innings figures of three for 39.

However, there can be no trivialising the damage inflicted by the two new ball bowlers, both in terms of wickets and psychologically, on batsmen who appeared almost completely incapable of coping with fast, short-pitched bowling on a sporting surface.

Yet as well as the hosts bowled on the third day, the visitors contributed to their own demise with a succession of poor shots.

With inputs from AFP

 

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Kieran Powell #Lahiru Kumara #Roston Chase #Shane Dowrich #Shannon Gabriel #Sri Lanka #Test Cricket #West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2018 #Windies

Also See

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all