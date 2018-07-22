LIVE West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Guyana: Cricket score and updates
Catch live updates on the 1st ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh at Providence, Guyana on our live blog here.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 22, 2018
Toss report: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday.
Coming off heavy defeats in the two-Test series and their struggles against the home side’s fast bowlers, the tourists’ decision to take first strike on a pitch with some preparation moisture is a bit of a surprise, especially with captain Mortaza himself likely to be quite effective with the new ball in humid conditions.
Jason Holder and Mashrafe Mortaza are leading West Indies and Bangladesh respectively. AFP
West Indies just managed to get through the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe last March for next year’s World Cup in England and are seeking to develop the nucleus of their squad for the tournament, starting with this series.
All-rounder Andre Russell plays his first ODI for three years in a team that also includes fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle, the most experienced player by some distance on both sides. However there is no place in the team for Marlon Samuels, who featured in the qualifying tournament.
This is the first ODI meeting between the two teams since Bangladesh’s last tour of the Caribbean in September, 2014.
Teams:
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur, Rahman.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jul 22, 2018
