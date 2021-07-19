India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI: When and where to watch SL vs IND Live Streaming 2nd ODI Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN: India will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on 20 July. The visitors hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first game by seven wickets.

Batting first on Sunday, Sri Lanka posted 262/9, a below par score on a track that was good for batting despite being a bit on the slower side and assisting spinners. Chamika Karunaratne top scored from the Lankans from the No 8 spot with a knock of 43 off 35. Captain Dasun Shanaka made 39 off 50.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were playing together after a long time and both the spinners picked up two wickets each. Pacer Deepak Chahar also had two scalps to his name.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24) gave India a blistering start and No 3 Ishan Kishan made a quick-fire 59 off 42 to make the chase a fairly easy task. Manish Pandey scored 26 off 40. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (86 off 95) and Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 20) remained unbeaten as India won the first match of the series.

Sri Lanka will need to win the second ODI to keep the series alive.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the second ODI:

When will second Sri Lanka vs India ODI be played?

The second Sri Lanka vs India ODI will be played on Tuesday 20 July, 2021.

Where will the second ODI be played?

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and India will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the ODI begin?

Sri Lanka vs India second ODI will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss is set to take place at 2.30 pm.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs India second ODI on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper),, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya