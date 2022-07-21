Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Where to watch Eng vs SA cricket match

Hosts England take on South Africa in the second of the three ODIs on Friday. England will be looking to turn things around in the second match after having been defeated in the series-opener, which was also Ben Stokes’ final ODI.

Knocks from Janneman Malan (57), Rassie van der Dussen (134) and Aiden Markram had led the Proteas to a big total of 333 after having opted to bat in the first ODI.

In England’s reply, their top-order fired, but the middle-order could not capitalise on that, and wickets at regular intervals led to the hosts being bowled out for 271 inside 47 overs. Anrich Nortje was the star with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/53.

Jos Buttler will hope that his batters fire all cylinders on Friday.

Here’s all you need to know regarding the second ODI between England and South Africa:

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played on 22 July 2022 (Friday).

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI start?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the toss at 5 pm IST.

How can I watch the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.