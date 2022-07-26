England vs South Africa, 1st T20I: When and where to watch ENG vs SA cricket match?

England and South Africa will lock horns with in the first T20I of the three-match series in Bristol on Wednesday.

The ODI series between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw after the Proteas won the first match while England made a strong comeback in the second to thump the South African side by 118 runs in a rain-curtailed match. Chasing 202, South Africa were bowled out for 83. The third contest was washed out.

When is the first England vs South Africa T20I match?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will be played on 27th July, 2022 (Wednesday).

Where will the first England vs South Africa T20I match be played?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

When will the first England vs South Africa T20I match start?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will begin at 11 pm (IST).

How can I watch the first England vs South Africa T20I match?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will be live on Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app. You can also follow the LIVE UPDATES from the match on Firstpost.com.

