India vs South Africa Live Streaming, How to watch Today Ind vs SA Cricket match, Score and update, match live coverage

PREVIEW: The five-match series between India and South Africa has moved into the decider after the hosts clinched a thumping win in the penultimate clash. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya chipped in with some valuable contributions and helped the side put 169/6 in 20 overs.

Later, the bowlers and especially Avesh Khan rattled the South African batting unit. The Proteas were bowled out for 87. Avesh scalped a four-wicket haul.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fifth India vs South Africa T20I.

When will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 19th June, 2022.

Where will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru .

What time will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa start?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the fifth T20I between India and South Africa?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

