India vs South Africa Live Streaming, How to watch Today Ind vs Sa Cricket match, Score and update, match live coverage

India clinched a win against South Africa in the third T20I to stay alive in the series and the two sides will now lock horns with each other in the penultimate encounter in Rajkot.

If the Proteas win this one, they will take an unassailable lead in the series while a victory for India will mean that the series will go into the decided.

The home side was back in form in third clash after openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with valuable runs at the top while Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel were among wickets.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth India vs South Africa T20I.

When will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 17th June, 2022.

Where will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa start?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the fourth T20I between India and South Africa?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

