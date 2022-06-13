India vs South Africa Live Streaming, How to watch Today Ind vs SA Cricket match, Score and update, match live coverage

India have lost the first two matches of the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. The two sides will now meet each other in Visakhapatnam for the third encounter.

A win for the Proteas will give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series while the hosts would be looking to make a comeback. Rishabh Pant who was earlier appointed as the captain of the side hasn't really had a great start to his captaincy career.

Pant was handed over the baton after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. The selectors had earlier rested the mainstays Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the series.

When will the third T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 14th June, 2022.

Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The third T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the third T20I between India and South Africa?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.