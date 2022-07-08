Live streaming India vs England, 2nd T20I: How to watch India Live Cricket Scores online

High on confidence from their 50-run win in the first T20I in Southampton, India face England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, hoping to seal the series.

Hardik Pandya produced a clinical display with both bat and ball in the first T20I. While he scored his maiden T20I fifty for India after the Men in Blue opted to bat, Hardik’s four-wicket spell was pivotal in restricting the hosts to 148, while thy looked to chase down 199.

Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) also played aggressive knocks in leading India to 198/8. In reply, England’s new limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler got off to a miserable start with the bat, being dismissed for a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

There will be personnel changes as far as India are concerned though, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant making their way back to the squad for the first time since India’s fifth Test defeat to England at Edgbaston last week.

England will hope for an improved performance from their top and middle-order batters. Moeen Ali (36) was their top-scorer on Thursday, and Daawid Malan (28), Harry Brook (21) and Chris Jordan (26*) too got off to starts but the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler failed to fire.

Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch the second England vs India T20I:

When will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played on 9 July 2022 (Saturday).

Where will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs England 2nd T20I start?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

