India vs England Live Streaming, How to watch Today Ind vs Eng Cricket match, Score and update, match live coverage

Ind Vs ENG Live streaming of today Match , check out match score and updates, broadcast-timing and tv channel

India will be taking on England in first T20I in Southampton. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketireland

India and England will be up against each other in the first T20I of the series in Southampton. The England side defeated India in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series to manage a 2-2 draw.

The focus now shifts to the limited overs fixtures where the two teams will lock horns with each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs. India skipper Rohit Sharma who had missed the Test after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier is out of the isolation following a negative test.

When will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be played on 7 July 2022 (Thursday).

Where will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be played in Southampton.

What time will the India vs England 1st T20I start?

The India vs England 1st T20I will begin at 10:30pm (IST).

How can I watch the India vs England 1st T20I LIVE?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network.

Updated Date: July 07, 2022 00:00:37 IST

