Watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Streaming in your country, India – Check When & How to watch IND vs SA LIVE

India are set to lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series scheduled to begin on 9th June 2022 in Delhi. The home side suffered a blow ahead of the start of the fixtures after stand-in captain KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were ruled out.

Rahul will miss out owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep was hit on his right hand while batting in the nets.

The wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who was earlier appointed Rahul's deputy will now lead the team and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain.

"Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa," it added.

Rahul was handed the captaincy as the selectors had rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the series.

When will the first T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played on 9th June.

Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The first T20I will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What time will the first T20I between India and South Africa start?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:30 pm (IST). The toss will take place at 7pm.

Where can you watch the first T20I between India and South Africa?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary.

Complete Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

