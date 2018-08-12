First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 4th ODI Aug 08, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 5th ODI at Colombo: Cricket score and updates

Catch live updates on the fifth and final one-dayer between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

FirstCricket Staff, August 12, 2018

136/3
Overs
24.2
R/R
5.62
Fours
16
Sixes
0
Extras
15
Kagiso Rabada 5.2 0 18 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between live commentary and full scorecard

Preview: Suranga Lakmal took three key wickets in a tense encounter Wednesday cut short by rain to guide Sri Lanka to their first one-day win over South Africa in 12 matches.

Quinton de Kock and Angelo Mathews, captain of South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

Quinton de Kock and Angelo Mathews, captain of South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

Dasun Shanaka hit 65 while Thisara Perera and Kusal Perera each made 51 as Sri Lanka blasted 306-7 off 39 overs. Set a target of 191 from 21 overs because of the bad weather, South Africa ran out of inspiration and finished on 187-9.

Lakmal bowled South Africa's stand-in captain and opener Quinton de Kock, and then at the climax of the game claimed the tourists' final batting hopes Willem Mulder and David Miller.

Sri Lanka had lost 11 previous one day games against South Africa stretching back to their last win in 2014 at the same Pallekele ground.

South Africa already had the series sealed by winning the first three one-day games on this tour. But de Kock was still disappointed in his first match in place of captain Faf du Plessis who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018

Tags : #Aiden Markram #Angelo Mathews #Cricket #Kagiso Rabada #Live Cricket Score #Niroshan Dickwella #Quinton De Kock #R. Premadasa Stadium #SL Vs SA #South Africa #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018

Also See

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4247 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all