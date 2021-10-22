Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 22 October, 2021

22 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Netherlands

Netherlands

44/10 (10.0 ov)

Match 12
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

45/2 (7.1 ov)

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 8 wickets

Netherlands Sri Lanka
44/10 (10.0 ov) - R/R 4.4 45/2 (7.1 ov) - R/R 6.28

Match Ended

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 8 wickets

Avishka Fernando - 2

Kusal Perera (W) - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kusal Perera (W) not out 33 24 6 0
Avishka Fernando not out 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Fred Klaassen 2.1 0 12 0
Brandon Glover 3 0 12 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 31/2 (5.4)

14 (14) R/R: 9.33

Charith Asalanka 6(10) S.R (60)

c Fred Klaassen b Paul van Meekeren

LIVE, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 22nd, 2021
  • 19:51:19 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field against Netherlands in their bid to top the group in round one of the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

The island nation, who have already qualified for the Super 12 stage with two successive wins, have made one change with Charith Asalanka replacing Dinesh Chandimal.

"We are going to bowl first, because in the next stage we have three matches here and we want to assess the conditions well," Shanaka said at the toss.

"I watched the IPL (Indian Premier League) and batting second gives people a better chance."

Sri Lanka are almost certain to finish top of the table ahead of Namibia, who shocked Ireland in the first match of the day to book their Super 12 spot, barring a heavy defeat in this match.

File image of the Sri Lankan cricket team. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

File image of the Sri Lankan cricket team. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

The Netherlands, who lost out of the Super 12s race after they went down to Namibia for their second loss, play for pride in their final match of the tournament.

"We are going to leave this tournament on a positive note and we have a South African series, so hopefully we take momentum into that," captain Pieter Seelaar said.

It will be 41-year-old Ryan ten Doeschate's final game for Netherlands and Seelar wished the veteran allrounder a great second innings.

"Even when he came back later on, his input was very valuable," said Seelar. "He's done fantastically well and I wish him all the best. Great guy."

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (capt), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: October 22, 2021 19:51:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Spinners will play a huge role, reckons Afghanistan's Rashid Khan
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Spinners will play a huge role, reckons Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

Appearing in his second T20 World Cup, Rashid feels spinners are always "effective" on pitches at three venues in the UAE, where the Super 12s, the semi-finals and final will be played.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Lankans qualify for Super 12s with win
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Lankans qualify for Super 12s with win

Check out LIVECricket Score from the T20 World Cup 2021 clash between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

T20 World Cup Top Moments: Marlon Samuels magic helps West Indies end 33-year wait
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup Top Moments: Marlon Samuels magic helps West Indies end 33-year wait

Marlon Samuels redeemed his international career with what many believe to be the greatest T20I innings of all time as West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the 2012 World T20 final and ended the 33-year world title wait.