LIVE, Scotland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Edinburgh: Cricket score and updates
Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd T20I between Scotland and Pakistan at Edinburgh
FirstCricket Staff,
June 13, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 runs
- Pakistan in Scotland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 SCO Vs PAK Pakistan beat Scotland by 48 runs
- England in Scotland, Only ODI, 2018 SCO Vs ENG Scotland beat England by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5292
|123
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3130
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates
Match 1 Report: Pakistan halted Scotland's giant-killing heroics with a 48-run victory over the minnows in a Twenty20 clash in Edinburgh on Tuesday.
Having taken out the world's top one-day international side with a historic win over England on Sunday, the Scots were looking to complete a stunning double by toppling a Pakistan team rated as the top Twenty20 nation.
But Grant Bradburn's side were unable to emulate their epic success thanks to solid Pakistan display.
File image of Scotland team who beat England. Reuters
The hosts' run chase went flat as Scotland finished on 156 for six in response to Pakistan's 204 for four at the Grange.
Scotland had made a bright start, with Ali Evans dismissing Ahmed Shehzad (14) and Fakhar Zaman (21) before Richie Berrington removed Hussain Talat (18).
But debutant spinner Hamza Tahir was given a bruising introduction as he was smashed for 57 costly runs off his four overs.
Having set a steady rate in the early stages, Pakistan put their foot on the gas in the final five overs.
Captain Sarfraz Ahmed led the way as he racked up an impressive unbeaten 89 from just 49 balls, with Shoaib Malik hitting 53 from 27 deliveries.
That left the Scots requiring a repeat of the big-hitting which saw them run up a tally of 371 for five against England.
George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer made a decent start in reply, notching 50 runs from the first five overs.
But the introduction of Hasan Ali to the Pakistan attack provided the injection of pace they were looking for and when he removed Munsey for 25, the Scots looked in trouble.
With Calum MacLeod, Sunday's star of the show with his 140 not out knock, trapped lbw by Shadab Khan for just 12, the fight quickly drifted out of the hosts' showing.
Scotland will have a second chance to shock Pakistan when the teams meet again on Wednesday.
Updated Date:
Jun 13, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Scotland, 1st T20I at Edinburgh, Highlights: Sarfraz Ahmed leads from the front in 48-run win
Scotland vs Pakistan: Haris Sohail replaces injured Babar Azam in two-match T20I series squad
Scotland vs Pakistan: Dominant Sarfraz Ahmed and Co prevent hosts from pulling off giant-killing act in 1st T20I