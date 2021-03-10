Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10 March, 2021

10 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

183/6 (37.5 ov)

1st ODI
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka West Indies
183/6 (37.5 ov) - R/R 4.84

Play In Progress

Ashen Bandara - 22

Kamindu Mendis - 9

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ashen Bandara Batting 34 37 3 0
Wanindu Hasaranga Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Akeal Hosein 8 0 44 0
Jason Mohammed 1.5 0 8 1
32 (32) R/R: 4.92

Ashen Bandara 22(18)

Kamindu Mendis 9(21) S.R (42.85)

c Fabian Allen b Jason Mohammed

LIVE Score, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Cricket Match at Antigua

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 10th, 2021
  • 21:43:41 IST

Toss update: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI against West Indies at the North Sound Stadium in Antigua.

The hosts are coming on the back of a successful T20I series, where they won 2-1, and now the action now shifts to the 50-over format.

The visitors have gone in with two pacers in Nuwan Pradeep and Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, Shai Hope is set to open the batting for the Windies with Evin Lewis, in a playing XI which also features the likes of Fabian Allen and Alzarri Joseph.

The first ODI will be followed by two more ODIs, to be held at the same venue on 12 and 14 March.

Playing XI 

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

