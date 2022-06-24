Live Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test update

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs Bangladesh At Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 24 June, 2022

24 June, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
45/1 (15.0 ov)

2nd Test
Yet To Bat

45/1 (15.0 ov) - R/R 3

Play In Progress

Tamim Iqbal - 2

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tamim Iqbal Batting 33 49 7 0
Najmul Hossain Shanto Batting 2 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Alzarri Joseph 3 0 11 0
Anderson Phillip 2 0 5 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 41/1 (12.2)

4 (4) R/R: 1.5

Mahmudul Hasan Joy 10(31) S.R (32.25)

b Anderson Phillip

Kraigg Brathwaite (L) of West Indies and Shakib Al Hasan (R) of Bangladesh pose with the trophy. AFP

Toss update: West Indies won the toss on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in St Lucia and opted to field.

The hosts are aiming for a series sweep after winning the first Test by seven wickets.

Playing XI: 

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Updated Date: June 24, 2022 19:45:41 IST

Tags:

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Hosts in firm control of Antigua Test after skittling Tigers out for 103 on Day 1
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Hosts in firm control of Antigua Test after skittling Tigers out for 103 on Day 1

Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph were the most successful bowlers for the Windies while returning skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone Bangladeshi batter to cross the 50-run mark.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Visitors left staring at defeat inside three days after shaky start to second essay
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Visitors left staring at defeat inside three days after shaky start to second essay

Bangladesh were 50/2 at stumps on Day 2, needing 112 more to avoid an innings defeat after conceding a 162-run first innings lead to West Indies.

West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Live cricket score and Update
First Cricket News

West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Live cricket score and Update

Live cricket score West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test ball by ball Commentary, Live update and scoreboard, watch Full Live streaming online of today cricket Match WI vs Ban