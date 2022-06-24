Live Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test update

Toss update: West Indies won the toss on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in St Lucia and opted to field.

The hosts are aiming for a series sweep after winning the first Test by seven wickets.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam