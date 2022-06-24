|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|45/1 (15.0 ov) - R/R 3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Tamim Iqbal
|Batting
|33
|49
|7
|0
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|Batting
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Alzarri Joseph
|3
|0
|11
|0
|Anderson Phillip
|2
|0
|5
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 41/1 (12.2)
|
4 (4) R/R: 1.5
Tamim Iqbal 2(6)
Najmul Hossain Shanto 2(10)
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 10(31) S.R (32.25)
b Anderson Phillip
Live Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test update
Toss update: West Indies won the toss on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in St Lucia and opted to field.
The hosts are aiming for a series sweep after winning the first Test by seven wickets.
Playing XI:
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph were the most successful bowlers for the Windies while returning skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone Bangladeshi batter to cross the 50-run mark.
Bangladesh were 50/2 at stumps on Day 2, needing 112 more to avoid an innings defeat after conceding a 162-run first innings lead to West Indies.
Live cricket score West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test ball by ball Commentary, Live update and scoreboard, watch Full Live streaming online of today cricket Match WI vs Ban