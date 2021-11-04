Live Score, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Updates

|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|82/1 (10.0 ov) - R/R 8.2
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Pathum Nissanka
|Batting
|26
|24
|2
|0
|Charith Asalanka
|Batting
|24
|15
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jason Holder
|3
|0
|21
|0
|Akeal Hosein
|1
|0
|13
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 42/1 (5.2)
|
40 (40) R/R: 8.57
Pathum Nissanka 15(13)
Charith Asalanka 24(15)
|
Kusal Perera (W) 29(21) S.R (138.09)
c & b Andre Russell
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Live Telecast, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: An already-eliminated Sri Lanka take on West Indies in Match 35 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.
Both Sri Lanka and the Windies have won only one game each, although Kieron Pollard and Co have played one game less (three matches) compared to Sri Lanka (four). Dasun Shanaka and Co will look to sign off the tournament on a high.
After two consecutive defeats to England and South Africa, West Indies bounced back with a thrilling three-run win over Bangladesh to keep their slim hopes for a semi-final spot alive.
Needless to say, Windies will need to win their remaining games- Against Sri Lanka and Australia, and they will need to do so by a fine margin.
Two wins in two for Windies will hurt Australia’s chance of qualifying for the knockouts. Should South Africa succumb to an unbeaten England and Australia at least beat Bangladesh, all three-South Africa, Australia and West Indies will finish with six points, and would bring the net run rate into equation.
Sri Lanka, who came through to the Super 12s via the preliminary round, opened their Super 12s campaign with a dominant win over Bangladesh, but have been winless ever since, losing to Australia, South Africa and England.
They just have the one game against Windies in hand, and a win would take them only to four points, which will not be enough for qualification.
Evin Lewis has been West Indies’ top run-scorer in the tournament with 65 runs, while Akeal Hosein has impressed with the ball, collecting four wickets from three games.
Here’s all you need to know about the West Indies-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup contest:
When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between West Indies and Sri Lanka take place?
The match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will take place on 4 November, 2021.
What is the venue for West Indies vs Sri Lanka match?
The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the West Indies vs Sri Lanka match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs Sri Lanka match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Teams (From):
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.
