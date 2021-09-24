Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
LIVE, IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Kohli and Co aim to return to winning ways against buoyant CSK

18:25 (IST)

Possible changes:

Sam Curran is available now for CSK after serving his six-day quarantine period. However, they are unlikely to bring him and could stick with Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood. 

RCB may bring in pacer Navdeep Saini in place of another Indian bowler. CSK looked vulnerable against pace bowlers of MI and RCB may look to do the same today.

18:21 (IST)

RCB vs CSK Head To Head: 

Chennai lead this battle 17-9. In fact, CSK have won 9 of the last 11 matches between the teams. 

18:15 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad update: 

Uncapped fast bowler Umran Malik has been named as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He was already a part of SRH camp as a net bowler.

18:12 (IST)

Australia Women vs India Women Update: 

Things are getting tensed down there in Mackay. Australia need 46 in 30 balls to win the second ODI. Mithali Raj and Co need a win today to stay alive in the series. 

You can follow live scores here.

18:06 (IST)

RCB vs CSK Preview: 

Star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back when they take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's resilient Chennai Super Kings.

While RCB will look to start afresh, CSK got a confidence-boosting 20-run win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday night.

It is imperative for RCB to improve upon their batting as they seek to keep their place in the top half of the points table.

It will be important that the openers – Devdutt Padikkal (217 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (203 runs) – provide a solid start.

But the opening duo would also need support from the middle-order, which crumbled against Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK could have suffered the reversal in their tie against Mumbai had it not been for youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad's mature unbeaten knock of 88 off 58 balls.

They were 24/4 at one stage but Gaikwad was not ruffled and kept his calm, steering the three-time champions to a respectable 156 for 6. 

Defending a modest total, CSK showed immense resilience as the bowlers led by pacer Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo handed the Yellow Army" their sixth win of the season.

17:59 (IST)

Welcome to our coverage of IPL 2021 clash between RCB and CSK! MS Dhoni's Chennai are aiming for the top spot on the points table while Virat Kohli's Bangalore are looking to shrug off the heavy defeat in their last match against KKR. And that should make for an intriguing contest. Stay tuned as we bring all the updates and live scores.

Highlights

title-img

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai are aiming for the top spot on the points table while Virat Kohli's Bangalore are looking to shrug off the heavy defeat in their last match against KKR. And that should make for an intriguing contest. Stay tuned as we bring all the updates and live scores.

RCB vs CSK Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore had an excellent first half in IPL 2021 but the second phase for them began with a crushing defeat as they succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on 20 September.

They are currently at the third position in the points table but with the matches coming thick and fast Virat Kohli knows that his team cannot afford to be complacent. They will aim to secure qualification to playoffs as soon as possible and for that, they need to bounce back immediately. Bangalore will hope to do that today against Chennai Super Kings who are in the second position in the points table.

It's a battle between India's former captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli in IPL 2021 today. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

CSK began the second phase with a 20-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. They were in trouble early on at 24/4 but Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 off 58 helped them post 156/6. Their bowling was on the mark from the start as Dwayne Bravo took three wickets while Deepak Chahar snared two to take CSK across the finishing line.

RCB in their first match struggled with the bat after opting to bat first. They were bowled out for 92 and will hope for a much-improved batting performance today. MS Dhoni will also be hoping for a more stable performance from his batters today. They can go to the top of the table with a win today.

With so much at stake, a crackerjack is expected at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium which is known for high-scoring matches.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

Updated Date: September 24, 2021 17:59:29 IST

Tags:

