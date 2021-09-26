Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Women Vs India Women At Harrup Park, Mackay, 26 September, 2021

26 September, 2021
Starts 05:35 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Live Blog
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI, LIVE cricket Score: Aussies opt to bat first

05:14 (IST)

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

Just the one change for the Indians with Sneh Rana replacing Poonam Yadav

05:13 (IST)

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Stella Campbell.

Stella Campbell makes her debut today while Beth Mooney returns to the middle order with vice-captain Rachael Haynes regaining fitness

05:09 (IST)

Australia win the toss for the third consecutive time, and this time, Meg Lanning chooses to bat for a change
 

05:00 (IST)

The Aussies are set to welcome a fresh face into their XI today

04:55 (IST)

The Aussies are greeted by a furry visitor ahead of the match

04:45 (IST)

The thrilling finish to the second one-dayer did certainly create a buzz. After all, it was almost a Lagaan-like climax where the fielding side celebrated victory for a few moments, only for the final delivery to be called a no-ball, with the home side ultimately hitting the winning run in a dramatic turn of fate.

Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to Australia's final-ball win over India in the 2nd ODI

04:40 (IST)

'Very hard to judge'

Opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who struck a fluent 86 in the second game against Australia that helped the Indians post a stiff 275-run target, weighed in on the no-ball called for height in the last ball of the final over bowled by Jhulan Goswami. Nicola Carey pulled straight into the hands of the midwicket fielder and the Indians erupted in celebrations for a few moments before the on-field umpires decided to have a second look at the delivery, ultimately ruling it illegal due to it being marginally waist high.

"We have not really seen the ball yet as a team. We were out there on the field, so it is very hard to judge if it was a waist-high no-ball or not," said Mandhana on the eve of the third ODI in Mackay.

Click here to read the full story

04:35 (IST)

Can they be the first side in four years to do it? The 26-match streak will definitely be one of the talking points in Sunday's clash between Australia and India as Mithali Raj and Co attempt to shrug off the heartbreaking last-ball defeat in the second game behind and collect their first points of the multi-format tour of Australia, while bringing the seemingly indestructible Aussie juggernaut to a halt.

Click here to read the preview of the 3rd and final ODI

04:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third one-day international between Australia and India at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, a.k.a. the Harrup Park in Mackay, with Australia currently leading the three match series 2-0 and very much ahead of their opponents in the multi-format series.

Highlights

Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia win the toss for the third consecutive time, and this time, Meg Lanning chooses to bat for a change.

Preview: After narrowly escaping from the jaws of defeat on Friday, Australia will hope to produce another clinical display in all departments when they take on India in the third and final one-day international at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.

Opener Beth Mooney led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 125 and was ably assisted by the likes of Tahlia McGrath (74) and Nicola Carey (39*) as the hosts recovered from a shaky start, getting reduced to 52/4 after being set 275 to win, to seal victory in the very last delivery of the game.

India captain Mithali Raj and Australia skipper Meg Lanning with the ODI series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

India had earlier produced a batting display that was a major improvement from the first ODI, as Smriti Mandhana's 86 and Richa Ghosh's 44 along with a late impetus from the likes of Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar helped them finish on 274/7.

The victory stretched Australia's winning run in the 50-over format to a staggering 26. Meg Lanning's side have not lost in the format since October 2017 against England. They'll hope to make it 27 in the clash against the Indians on Sunday before the tour moves to the city of Gold Coast where the one-off pink-ball Test as well as the three T20Is will be hosted at the Carrara Oval.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match Starts at 5:35 am IST.

Updated Date: September 26, 2021 05:10:31 IST

