Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI, LIVE cricket Score: Aussies opt to bat first

Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia win the toss for the third consecutive time, and this time, Meg Lanning chooses to bat for a change.

Preview: After narrowly escaping from the jaws of defeat on Friday, Australia will hope to produce another clinical display in all departments when they take on India in the third and final one-day international at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.

Opener Beth Mooney led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 125 and was ably assisted by the likes of Tahlia McGrath (74) and Nicola Carey (39*) as the hosts recovered from a shaky start, getting reduced to 52/4 after being set 275 to win, to seal victory in the very last delivery of the game.

India had earlier produced a batting display that was a major improvement from the first ODI, as Smriti Mandhana's 86 and Richa Ghosh's 44 along with a late impetus from the likes of Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar helped them finish on 274/7.

The victory stretched Australia's winning run in the 50-over format to a staggering 26. Meg Lanning's side have not lost in the format since October 2017 against England. They'll hope to make it 27 in the clash against the Indians on Sunday before the tour moves to the city of Gold Coast where the one-off pink-ball Test as well as the three T20Is will be hosted at the Carrara Oval.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match Starts at 5:35 am IST.