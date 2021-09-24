Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI, LIVE cricket Score: Visitors look to bounce back and level series

Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2nd ODI to be played between India and Australia. The venue remains the same - Harrup Park in Mackay. India played ordinary cricket against the hosts in the last match and today they need to up their game and try and level series.

Preview: Mithali Raj and CO will hope for a better performance in the second ODI against Australia in Mackay.

In the opening match of the series, India were outplayed in all departments as Australia won the match by nine wickets. Batting first, India made 225 for the loss of eight wickets and Australia chased the target in just 41 overs, losing one wicket in the process.

Rachel Haynes remained unbeaten on 93 while Alyssa Healy played a good knock of 77. Skipper Meg Lanning also scored a fine half-century to ensure Australia seal the victory.

"Well, see, you don't have plans, but again it is about executing it in the ground, sometimes the bowlers don't get the rhythm, but there are times when you know they get the rhythm but the plan isn't working," Mithali said after her team's defeat.

"Yes, we have a lot to work in terms of our bowling department because, predominantly, we are spin attack and spinners are getting hit everywhere, so that is something we need to tweak in," she added.

India will also want their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to give them a good start, which will reduced the pressure on the middle-order.

Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj scored runs in the previous game so they will aim maintain their form.



Squad

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.