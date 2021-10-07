Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I, LIVE cricket Score: Georgia Wareham takes Yastika Bhatia's wicket



Australia Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates:

Vlaeminck’s brought back one last time in this innings. Ghosh gets a thick top-edge in the third delivery that lands just out of mid on’s reach, allowing her to grab a brace. Rodrigues runs the ball down to fine leg three balls later, coming back for a quick second. Eight from the over, as the seamer signs off with 0/32 from her quota.

Preview: After putting up an admirable fightback midway through the ODI series before dominating the rain-marred pink-ball Test for the most part, the India women's cricket team will hope put up a similar display of positive cricket in the T20I series against Australia starting Thursday.

The three-T20I series will be the final leg of the multi-format series between Australia and India, with the home team currently leading six points to four after the two teams collected two points each in the drawn day-night Test. Australia had won the ODI leg of the tour 2-1 by winning the first two games.

India, on the other hand, had begun the tour with a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Meg Lanning's side, before bouncing back in the next game, taking the match to the last delivery before a no-ball by Jhulan Goswami allowed the hosts to scrape through. The next game also went down to the wire, but this time it was Goswami redeeming herself as she hit the winning boundary to end Australia's 26-ODI winning streak.

The one-off Test saw Team India put up an even more dominant performance with Smriti Mandhana leading the way with a scintillating 127, supported by a sparkling 66 from Deepti Sharma as Mithali Raj declared on 377/8. Australia in reply, managed only 241 for the loss of nine wickets before Lanning decided to follow suit and declare the innings, in an attempt to make a game out of a game that appeared destined for a draw.

India, in their second essay put up 135 on the board for the loss of three wickets, with Shafali Verma and Punam Raut scoring fifties, giving their bowlers a target of 272 to defend in less than 40 overs. Though they lost two early wickets with 36 on board, the two captains ended up shaking hands and agreeing to a draw by the time the final hour on the fourth day was to begin.

The T20I series will see a change of guard with Harmanpreet Kaur, who hasn't played a game in the tour so far thanks to a thumb injury, taking over the reigns of the side from Mithali. Additionally, the team will also miss out on Jhulan's services, with the veteran seamer having retired from the shortest format.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 2.10pm IST.