Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I, LIVE cricket Score: Georgia Wareham takes Yastika Bhatia's wicket

15:18 (IST)

After 15 overs,India Women 130/4 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 48 , Richa Ghosh (W) 17)

Vlaeminck’s brought back one last time in this innings. Ghosh gets a thick top-edge in the third delivery that lands just out of mid on’s reach, allowing her to grab a brace. Rodrigues runs the ball down to fine leg three balls later, coming back for a quick second. Eight from the over, as the seamer signs off with 0/32 from her quota.

15:14 (IST)

After 14 overs,India Women 122/4 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 44 , Richa Ghosh (W) 14)

Tahlia McGrath, who’s debuting today alongside Hannah Darlington, is brought in place of Nicola Carey as Lanning continues to shuffle her bowlers around. She’s off to an expensive start, conceding two boundaries in three balls to Ghosh — the first one nearly resulting in a catch for Wareham at deep midwicket. Single collected off the fourth and fifth balls before Ghosh collects her third boundary of the over with a thick outside edge past the keeper. 14 from the over. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India are very much galloping along at the moment.

15:13 (IST)
four

FOUR! Another thick outside edge off Ghosh's bat, and the ball flies wide of the keeper before running away to the third for the third boundary of the over. IND 122/4

15:11 (IST)
four

FOUR! Two boundaries in three balls for Ghosh, this time making room and getting a thick outside edge that clears short third! IND 116/4

15:10 (IST)
four

FOUR! What could've been a wicket off her first delivery on debut for McGrath instead becomes a boundary. Ghosh goes for a flick, with the ball falling just short of Wareham at deep midwicket. Wareham fails to collect the ball on the bounce, as it rolls away to the boundary rope. IND 112/4

15:09 (IST)

After 13 overs,India Women 108/4 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 43 , Richa Ghosh (W) 1)

What a start for Georgia Wareham, dismissing Yastika Bhatia off her very first delivery as the southpaw holes out to long on while looking to further accelerate the scoring rate for the visitors. Richa Ghosh is the next batter in, and gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. Excellent over from the leg-spinner with two runs and a wicket from it.

15:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bhatia's stay has come to an end as Wareham breaks the stand. Went for a log down the ground, without getting the distance to clear the long on boundary. Unfortunately for her, Vlaeminck was position in front of the rope in that region. IND 106/4

Bhatia c Vlaeminck b Wareham 15(15)

15:05 (IST)

After 12 overs,India Women 106/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 42 , Yastika Bhatia 15)

Rodrigues continues to make merry, collecting two boundaries in four deliveries as Carey returns to the attack, bringing up the fifty stand with Bhatia in the process. Additionally, she moves into the 40s.

15:04 (IST)
four

FOUR! Rodrigues brings up the fifty partnership with Bhatia in style. Carey once again bowls wide, but pitches it up, and Rodrigues once again targets the third region, only this time steering it instead of going for a cut. IND 106/3

15:02 (IST)
four

FOUR! Rodrigues enjoying herself at the crease right now. She gets a thick bottom edge off a short, wide delivery from Carey, guiding the ball towards the third fence. IND 100/3

Load More

13:52 (IST)

Debuts:

Australia: Hannah Darlington and Tahlia McGrath

India: Renuka Singh and Yastika Bhatia
13:41 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Meg Lanning opts to bowl 


Australia Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates:

Vlaeminck’s brought back one last time in this innings. Ghosh gets a thick top-edge in the third delivery that lands just out of mid on’s reach, allowing her to grab a brace. Rodrigues runs the ball down to fine leg three balls later, coming back for a quick second. Eight from the over, as the seamer signs off with 0/32 from her quota.

Preview: After putting up an admirable fightback midway through the ODI series before dominating the rain-marred pink-ball Test for the most part, the India women's cricket team will hope put up a similar display of positive cricket in the T20I series against Australia starting Thursday.

The three-T20I series will be the final leg of the multi-format series between Australia and India, with the home team currently leading six points to four after the two teams collected two points each in the drawn day-night Test. Australia had won the ODI leg of the tour 2-1 by winning the first two games.

India, on the other hand, had begun the tour with a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Meg Lanning's side, before bouncing back in the next game, taking the match to the last delivery before a no-ball by Jhulan Goswami allowed the hosts to scrape through. The next game also went down to the wire, but this time it was Goswami redeeming herself as she hit the winning boundary to end Australia's 26-ODI winning streak.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image:
Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

The one-off Test saw Team India put up an even more dominant performance with Smriti Mandhana leading the way with a scintillating 127, supported by a sparkling 66 from Deepti Sharma as Mithali Raj declared on 377/8. Australia in reply, managed only 241 for the loss of nine wickets before Lanning decided to follow suit and declare the innings, in an attempt to make a game out of a game that appeared destined for a draw.

India, in their second essay put up 135 on the board for the loss of three wickets, with Shafali Verma and Punam Raut scoring fifties, giving their bowlers a target of 272 to defend in less than 40 overs. Though they lost two early wickets with 36 on board, the two captains ended up shaking hands and agreeing to a draw by the time the final hour on the fourth day was to begin.

The T20I series will see a change of guard with Harmanpreet Kaur, who hasn't played a game in the tour so far thanks to a thumb injury, taking over the reigns of the side from Mithali. Additionally, the team will also miss out on Jhulan's services, with the veteran seamer having retired from the shortest format.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 2.10pm IST.

Updated Date: October 07, 2021 15:18:17 IST

Tags:

