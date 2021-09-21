Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Women Vs India Women At Harrup Park, Mackay, 21 September, 2021

21 September, 2021
Starts 05:35 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

38/2 (5.3 ov)

1st ODI
Australia Women

Yet To Bat

India Women Australia Women
38/2 (5.3 ov) - R/R 6.91

Play In Progress

Yastika Bhatia - 0

Mithali Raj (C) - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Yastika Bhatia Batting 2 3 0 0
Mithali Raj (C) Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Darcie Brown 2.3 0 8 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 38/2 (5.1)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Smriti Mandhana 16(18) S.R (88.88)

c Rachael Haynes b Darcie Brown
Live Score Updates Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI: Shafali Verma departs early

06:05 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Both Indian openers gone now after getting off to promising starts. This time it's Mandhana who gets the marching orders after steering the ball straight into the hands of Rachael Haynes, who's had a superb day on the field so far, at point. Second wicket for Brown. IND 38/2

Mandhana c Haynes b Brown 16(18)

06:03 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 37/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 16 , Yastika Bhatia 2)


Change of bowl as Tahlia McGrath comes in for Ellyse Perry, who’s been expensive so far in her first spell, though the new bowler too starts off with a wide. Meanwhile, senior Aussie opener Haynes continues to be electric on the field as she pulls off another stunning save near the boundary to deny Mandhana a boundary.

05:58 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 33/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 13 , Yastika Bhatia 2)


Brown draws first blood for the Aussies, and it’s the short ball — something they would’ve learned from watching England’s bowling plans against India earlier this summer — that leads to Verma’s dismissal for 8. Goes for the short-arm pull while getting cramped for room by a well-aimed bouncer, and gets a feather that leads to a successful appeal. Yastika Bhatia, one of the three debutants for India today, walks in at No 3 and gets off the mark with a brace in the second delivery that she faces.

05:55 (IST)
wkt

OUT! The short-ball ploy works for the Aussies as Verma gets a feather while looking to play another short-arm jab off a short delivery. Brown did well to cramp the explosive batter for room here. IND 31/1

Verma c Healy b Brown 8(10)

05:53 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 30/0 ( Shafali Verma 8 , Smriti Mandhana 12)


Perry starts her second over with wide down the leg side as Mandhana faces her for the first time today. Superb effort by Rachael Haynes after Mandhana cuts a back-of-length delivery through point, putting in a dive in front of the boundary to save a couple of runs for the hosts. There’s no denying Mandhana a boundary two balls later though as she flicks a full delivery towards the square leg boundary. Perry continues to be erratic, conceding nine off the remaining deliveries including six wides. Cracking start so far for the Indians, with the opening pair scoring at 10-an-over so far.

05:50 (IST)
four

FOUR! Lovely flick through square leg by Mandhana off a full delivery from Perry as Darlington puts in a slide near the boundary in vain. IND 21/0

05:47 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 14/0 ( Shafali Verma 8 , Smriti Mandhana 3)

Darcie Brown bowls from the other end. Smriti Mandhana gets off the mark with a brace in the third delivery after pulling a short ball towards deep square leg. She then collects a single to bring Verma back on strike, which is followed by a wide in the fifth delivery. Four from the over.

05:47 (IST)

After 1 over,India 10/0 ( Shafali Verma 8 , Smriti Mandhana 0)

Verma opens India’s account in the second delivery with a lovely drive through the off side, the ball then racing away to the extra cover boundary for four. Couple of wides thereafter as Perry takes her time to get into her rhythm. Verma collects a second boundary in the fourth delivery, this time off an awkward-looking pull that lobs the ball out of the keeper’s reach. 10 from the first over of the match.

05:41 (IST)
four

FOUR! Second boundary for Verma in the first over, this time off an awkward pull as the ball flies over the keeper and away to the long stop fence. IND 10/0

05:40 (IST)
four

FOUR! Shafali's off the mark in style, leaning in to a full, wide delivery from Perry to produce a cracking cover drive. IND 4/0

05:13 (IST)

Teams:

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav
05:10 (IST)

Australia win the toss, and have opted to bowl

Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates:

Brown draws first blood for the Aussies, and it’s the short ball — something they would’ve learned from watching England’s bowling plans against India earlier this summer — that leads to Verma’s dismissal for 8. Goes for the short-arm pull while getting cramped for room by a well-aimed bouncer, and gets a feather that leads to a successful appeal. Yastika Bhatia, one of the three debutants for India today, walks in at No 3 and gets off the mark with a brace in the second delivery that she faces.

1st ODI preview: India women's cricket team will begin their difficult tour of Australia on Tuesday with the first ODI at Mackay. The hosts are on a 24-match winning streak in ODIs and clear favourites going into the series.

On the other hand, India lost their last ODI series 2-1 in June-July to England away from home. They also suffered a 4-1 defeat in the home ODI series against South Africa in March this year. Apart from aiming an upset against the mighty Australians, India will also have an eye on the ODI World Cup which will be played in New Zealand in February next year.

India captain Mithali Raj and Australia skipper Meg Lanning with the ODI series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

The team management knows that there are still many areas where India need to make quick progress. One of the biggest being their slow run rate in ODIs. India have a scoring rate of 4.3 in ODIs while Australia (5.6) and England (5) have regularly been posting 250-plus scores in the 50-over format.

They also need pacers other than Jhulan Goswami to put in consistent performances to have a bigger pool of quality fast bowlers for the World Cup.

"Moving towards the World Cup as a group, batting unit, bowling unit, we have set some targets. We want to score consistently over 250. And we are planning towards that," said coach Ramesh Powar ahead of the first ODI.

"In bowling we are trying to get opponents all out so we are trying to use Jhulan Goswami as the experienced bowler who can give us good openings in front and senior players as always, we expect them to guide youngsters and drive the team which they are doing quite well."

Meanwhile, India will be without Harmanpreet Kaur for the first ODI as she suffered a thumb injury in a training session. It will be interesting to see where captain Mithali will bat in Harmanpreet's absence. Mithali has always preferred to bat at the No 3 spot but since 2019 she has come out at the No 4 spot. Critics argue that MIthali should bat at the No 3 spot as that allows her to settle down early.

Australia have not played international cricket since April and will be without top bowlers like Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt, however, they still have a daunting batting line-up that includes players like Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

