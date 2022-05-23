TRL vs SPN Live Cricket Score Updates: Supernovas opt to bat against Trailblazers

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live update - Women's T20 Challenge 2022 TRL vs SPN cricket score, 1st WT20 Match Live Coverage: Supernovas win the toss and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat. Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana says she's happy to field first, which she would've chosen had the coin landed in her favour.

Preview: The fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Monday, with two-time winners Supernovas taking on defending champions Trailblazers in the opening game this year.

The mini-tournament makes a return to action this year after the 2021 edition was cancelled by the BCCI, presumably due to the challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic though the board never made an official statement on the same.

While the inaugural edition of the tournament was a one-off match between the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, led by India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, the subsequent editions saw the addition of a third team in Velocity with the tournament following a round-robin format where each side plays the other teams once.

The top two sides at the end of the league stage would then face off in the final.

The event will follow the same format this year, with the Supernovas facing Velocity less than 24 hours after the opening fixture on Tuesday. Two days later, the Trailblazers square off against Velocity in the final group game before the top two sides meet in the summit clash on Saturday, one day before the IPL 2022 final takes place.

India Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, meanwhile, is among the notable absentees from the tournament this year. Raj was earlier the captain of the Velocity franchise, which finished runners-up in the 2019 edition. Also absent this year is senior India pacer Jhulan Goswami, who had earlier represented the Trailblazers.

Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, *Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, *Salma Khatun, *Sharmin Akter, *Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.