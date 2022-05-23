TRL vs SPN Live Cricket Score Updates: Supernovas opt to bat against Trailblazers

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
19:11 (IST)

Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Chandu V, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Sharmin Akhter.

19:04 (IST)

TOSS:

Supernovas win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat.

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana says she's happy to field first, which she would've chosen had the coin landed in her favour.

18:50 (IST)

What do the squads in this year's Women's T20 Challenge look like? How many venues are there for the fourth edition of the tournament? When are the matches taking place?

Here's our primer on WT20 2022, covering the above topics and more

18:40 (IST)

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami both will not be part of the Women's T20 Challenge. They also did not play in the recent Senor Women's T20 Trophy and that should make for extra places. Senior pacer Shikha Pandey is also missing from the squads. She wasn't part of the 2022 ODI World Cup also. As many as 13 uncapped players are featuring in the squads but it's highly unlikely that all of them will get a hit in the middle.

Ujwal Singh previews the fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge. Click here to read

18:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening fixture of the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge with the Trailblazers and Supernovas squaring off at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune, which will be hosting all the matches in the tournament, on Monday.

Preview: The fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Monday, with two-time winners Supernovas taking on defending champions Trailblazers in the opening game this year.

The mini-tournament makes a return to action this year after the 2021 edition was cancelled by the BCCI, presumably due to the challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic though the board never made an official statement on the same.

While the inaugural edition of the tournament was a one-off match between the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, led by India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, the subsequent editions saw the addition of a third team in Velocity with the tournament following a round-robin format where each side plays the other teams once.

Smriti Mandhana (C)of Trailblazers and Harmanpreet Kaur(C) of Supernovas shake hands during the final of the Jio Womens T20 Challenge 2020 between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 9th November 2020. Photo by: Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI

Both Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Trailblazers counterpart Smriti Mandhana have lifted the Women's T20 Challenge trophy in the past. Sportzpics

The top two sides at the end of the league stage would then face off in the final.

The event will follow the same format this year, with the Supernovas facing Velocity less than 24 hours after the opening fixture on Tuesday. Two days later, the Trailblazers square off against Velocity in the final group game before the top two sides meet in the summit clash on Saturday, one day before the IPL 2022 final takes place.

India Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, meanwhile, is among the notable absentees from the tournament this year. Raj was earlier the captain of the Velocity franchise, which finished runners-up in the 2019 edition. Also absent this year is senior India pacer Jhulan Goswami, who had earlier represented the Trailblazers.

Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, *Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, *Salma Khatun, *Sharmin Akter, *Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 19:08:36 IST

