Live Score Sri Lanka vs Australia match, 1st ODI in Pallekele

|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|72/0 (13.0 ov) - R/R 5.54
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Danushka Gunathilaka
|Batting
|33
|32
|5
|0
|Pathum Nissanka
|Batting
|37
|46
|4
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jhye Richardson
|4
|0
|21
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
72 (72) R/R: 5.53
Danushka Gunathilaka 33(32)
Pathum Nissanka 37(46)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score and latest match update , Aus vs Sl Live coverage, australia vs sri lanka today
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the first one-day international on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who captained Sri Lanka in the Youth World Cup this year, makes his senior international debut.
The touring Australians named their team on Monday. They have been plagued by injuries: Mitchell Starc is not available while Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott have flown home following injuries.
Australia won the Twenty20 series 2-1.
Lineups:
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.
With inputs from AP
Aaron Finch has defended the selection of Steve Smith in the playing XI against Sri Lanka, saying that the team has full confidence in his abilities and the role he needs to perform for the team.
With conditions in Colombo likely to suit fast bowlers, Kane Richardson is recalled for the rested Pat Cummins and joins Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the attack.
Aaron Finch looked in command during this game as he ended unbeaten on 61 and took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers. The second match of this series will be played later tonight at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.