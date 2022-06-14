Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Australia At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 14 June, 2022

14 June, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Drinks
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

72/0 (13.0 ov)

1st ODI
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka Australia
72/0 (13.0 ov) - R/R 5.54

Drinks

Danushka Gunathilaka - 33

Pathum Nissanka - 37

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Danushka Gunathilaka Batting 33 32 5 0
Pathum Nissanka Batting 37 46 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhye Richardson 4 0 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

72 (72) R/R: 5.53

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Australia match, 1st ODI in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Australia live score and latest match update , Aus vs Sl Live coverage, australia vs sri lanka today

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Australia match, 1st ODI in Pallekele

File image of the Sri Lankan team. Sportzpics

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who captained Sri Lanka in the Youth World Cup this year, makes his senior international debut.

The touring Australians named their team on Monday. They have been plagued by injuries: Mitchell Starc is not available while Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott have flown home following injuries.

Australia won the Twenty20 series 2-1.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: June 14, 2022 14:40:39 IST

