Live Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka make strong start

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka will be batting first after South Africa won the toss. Quinton de Kock is back for the Proteas and they start as the favourites.

Preview: Quinton de Kock is likely to return for South Africa's game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The wicketkeeper-batter will be the cynosure of all the eyes as he had pulled out of the West Indies match after the South Africa team was asked by the board to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock has since apologised stating that “For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born."

His return is sure to hog a lot of limelight, but one mustn't ignore how clinical the Proteas were against West Indies in their last match, winning it by eight wickets. Aiden Markram bowled some useful off-spin at the start and pacer Dwaine Pretorius was exceptional in the death. Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also had a good game.

Chasing a target of 144, Markram hit a knock of 26-ball 51 and Rassie van der Dussen played the role of the anchor, making 43 from 51, leading his side to a win.

Sri Lanka on the other hand were quite unimpressive in the seven-wicket defeat to Australia, their first loss of the ongoing World Cup. Batting first, they were only able to 154/6 and Australia won the match with 18 balls to spare.

The poor form of opener Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando have been a major concern for Sri Lanka and they need them to come good sooner rather than later as another defeat could seriously dent Sri Lanka's qualification chances. The duo of wily spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, however, could pose a lot of problems for South Africa on the slow track of Sharjah.

South Africa will also hope for a better performance from their spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, while skipper Temba Bavuma will hope to find form in the crucial match as South Africa aim to add another win to their tally.

Here's everything you need to know about South Africa vs Sri Lanka game:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and Sri Lanka take place?

The match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place on 30 October 2021.

What is the venue for South Africa vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

What time will South Africa vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

