South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 30 October, 2021

30 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

46/1 (8.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 25
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka South Africa
46/1 (8.0 ov) - R/R 5.75

Play In Progress

Pathum Nissanka - 9

Charith Asalanka - 13

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Pathum Nissanka Batting 21 27 2 0
Charith Asalanka Batting 13 11 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Keshav Maharaj 1 0 5 0
Tabraiz Shamsi 0.6 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 20/1 (3.5)

26 (26) R/R: 6.24

Kusal Perera (W) 7(10) S.R (70)

b Anrich Nortje
Live Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka make strong start

Live Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka make strong start

16:01 (IST)

After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 39/1 ( Pathum Nissanka 18 , Charith Asalanka 10)

Expensive over by Nortje and that has allowed Sri Lanka have a good powerplay. 13 from this over including two fours for Asalanka. One with a pull shot to cow corner and another a lovely straight drive. 

15:56 (IST)
four

Overpitched ball from Nortje and Asalanka drives it beautifully down the ground. 

15:55 (IST)
four

Asalanka swipes across the line and the length ball from Nortje has been sent to the mid-wicket fence. 

15:53 (IST)

After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 28/1 ( Pathum Nissanka 19 , Charith Asalanka 1)

Rabada starts with two dot balls but misses his mark on the third ball and Nissanka sends it over long on boundary for a six. Two more singles added. 

15:52 (IST)
six

Massive shot! In the slot by Rabada and Nissanka connects perfectly to launch it over long on boundary.

15:51 (IST)

After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 20/1 ( Pathum Nissanka 12 , Charith Asalanka 0)

Nortje has given South Africa the first wicket. Perera ran out of patience and moved across for a pull shot but the ball kept low to break the timber. Three from the over. Charith Asalanka is the new man in.

15:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kusal Perera b Nortje 7 (10)

The opener was attempting a wild swing. Moved across but missed the ball which went on to break his stumps. Nortje gives SA the first breakthrough.

15:44 (IST)

After 3 overs,Sri Lanka 17/0 ( Pathum Nissanka 10 , Kusal Perera (W) 7)

Big appeal for LBW by Markram after Perera misses on a sweep shot but the impact was outside off. South Africa still took a review and lost it. Three runs from the over. Steady start for Sri Lanka.

15:42 (IST)

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! 

SA take a review against Perera after he is rapped on the pads by Markram. But the impact was outside off. SA  lose a review.

15:40 (IST)

After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 14/0 ( Pathum Nissanka 8 , Kusal Perera (W) 6)

Good over for the Lankans. Rabada gave away two fours in it. Nissanka under-edged a wide ball and got a four at fine leg. Perera clipped a leg-side ball to beat the short fine leg and add another boundary. A single also from the over. 

15:48 (IST)

OUT! Kusal Perera b Nortje 7 (10)

The opener was attempting a wild swing. Moved across but missed the ball which went on to break his stumps. Nortje gives SA the first breakthrough.
15:05 (IST)

Toss: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl. De Kock comes in for Heinrich Klaasen .

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka will be batting first after South Africa won the toss. Quinton de Kock is back for the Proteas and they start as the favourites.

Preview: Quinton de Kock is likely to return for South Africa's game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The wicketkeeper-batter will be the cynosure of all the eyes as he had pulled out of the West Indies match after the South Africa team was asked by the board to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock has since apologised stating that “For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born."

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match

His return is sure to hog a lot of limelight, but one mustn't ignore how clinical the Proteas were against West Indies in their last match, winning it by eight wickets. Aiden Markram bowled some useful off-spin at the start and pacer Dwaine Pretorius was exceptional in the death. Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also had a good game.

Chasing a target of 144, Markram hit a knock of 26-ball 51 and Rassie van der Dussen played the role of the anchor, making 43 from 51, leading his side to a win.

Sri Lanka on the other hand were quite unimpressive in the seven-wicket defeat to Australia, their first loss of the ongoing World Cup. Batting first, they were only able to 154/6 and Australia won the match with 18 balls to spare.

The poor form of opener Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando have been a major concern for Sri Lanka and they need them to come good sooner rather than later as another defeat could seriously dent Sri Lanka's qualification chances. The duo of wily spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, however, could pose a lot of problems for South Africa on the slow track of Sharjah.

South Africa will also hope for a better performance from their spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, while skipper Temba Bavuma will hope to find form in the crucial match as South Africa aim to add another win to their tally.

Here's everything you need to know about South Africa vs Sri Lanka game:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and Sri Lanka take place?

The match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place on 30 October 2021.

What is the venue for South Africa vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

What time will South Africa vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Click for complete T20 World Cup 2021 coverage

Updated Date: October 30, 2021 15:59:09 IST

Tags:

